Stoke 3-1 Stevenage: Potters see off League Two Stevenage to reach FA Cup fifth round

Stevenage’s FA Cup run came to an end as they were defeated 3-1 by Stoke in an entertaining tie.

The in-form League Two side, buoyed on by 3,291 travelling supporters, were eyeing passage to the fifth round of the competition for the first time since 2012.

However, their return to the midlands - where they came from behind to upset Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the previous round - was an unhappy one.

The Potters took an early lead inside two minutes through Jacob Brown and assumed control.

Stevenage levelled in the second half through Villa Park hero Jamie Reid, but their reprieve was short-lived thanks to Josh Laurent's magnificent effort and then Lewis Baker added a late third from the penalty spot.

However, Stevenage manager Steve Evans said referee David Webb admitted after the incident that he had called it incorrectly.

He said: "We don't get a penalty for a handball and the referee's excuse is that the hand's by his side. I've seen a rerun of it and it's a penalty.

Image: Steve Evans was critical of the referee following Stevenage's FA Cup exit

"And then he gives Stoke City a penalty and that's never a penalty - it's a great challenge. He then watches the replay as we kick off again and he's then told my players that he got it wrong.

"How does that motivate my players to come back in a cup tie? Somebody needs to explain that. The referee effectively kills the cup tie, but we're very proud of our efforts in the FA Cup.

"It's a shocking decision and my players were really hurting with the referee running around saying, 'I got it wrong'."

With new recruit Bersant Celina registered just in time for the fixture, the on-loan Dijon playmaker was handed an immediate debut in a new 4-3-3 system.

And despite the tactical tweak, the hosts snatched an early lead with the Kosovo international taking no time at all to adapt to his new surroundings.

Image: Lewis Baker scored Stoke's third goal of the game from the penalty spot

An inviting Celina corner was flicked on by Ben Wilmot into the path of Brown, who composed himself before burying the opener inside the opening three minutes.

After securing their first Championship points of 2023 with a 4-0 thrashing of Reading last weekend, the Potters looked to continue where they left off.

Although the travelling supporters' spirits were not dampened by the early setback, they were indebted to an inspired Taye Ashby-Hammond for keeping the game tight.

The Stevenage stopper was busy in the opening period and produced a string of impressive saves to keep the tie within reach.

A lively Celina went close when he looked to add the finishing touch to a swift Stoke counter, but a brilliant fingertip save diverted the effort wide.

Ashby-Hammond had to be rescued himself when Max Clark was in the right place to clear Wilmot's goal-bound header off the line.

But normal service was resumed when Stevenage's number one thwarted Will Smallbone from a dangerous position.

Steve Evans attempted to rouse a comeback with all substitutes made before the hour mark, and the fresh Stevenage legs eventually paid dividends.

Image: Jamie Reid equalised for Stevenage

After Celina struck the woodwork and Ashby-Hammond denied both Tyrese Campbell and Baker, the visitors found a leveller.

Reid - scorer of the stoppage time winner at Villa in the third round - prodded over an onrushing Jack Bonham with Wilmot failing to clear.

However, the celebrations of a packed away end were fleeting, with Laurent notching his first Stoke goal in spectacular fashion from long range.

And, after Brown was felled by Jonathan Tomkinson, Baker converted from 12 yards late on to secure the hosts' victory and complete a positive January.

Neil: Stoke deservedly into next round

Stoke manager Alex Neil: "It's job done - they were always going to come and fight for every ball and make it difficult.

"I thought our response to the equaliser was excellent as, at that point, you can feel doubt in yourself, and their fans start to get behind them.

"They had a bit of vigour and belief, but I thought we took that away from them with a wonderful goal from Laurent.

"I thought we merited the win and we're deservedly through to the next round.

"We've spoken a lot about getting a connection with the fans, which is vitally important for any successful team. If your fans believe in you, it really is like a 12th man on the pitch at times.

"We want to give them something to shout about and a team they can relate to and be proud of. We know we've still got a lot of work to do but we're doing our best to get there as quickly as we can."

Stoke return to Championship action at Luton on Saturday - kick-off 3pm - before hosting Hull on Saturday February 11; kick-off 3pm.

Stevenage's next game is at Sutton in League Two on Saturday - kick-off 3pm - before Bradford visit the Lamex Stadium on Saturday February 11; kick-off 3pm.