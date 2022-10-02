 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Stoke City vs Watford. Sky Bet Championship.

Bet365 StadiumAttendance19,905.

Stoke City 0

    Watford 4

    • I Sarr (12th minute)
    • K Sema (64th minute)
    • K Davis (78th minute)
    • V Bayo (84th minute)

    Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

    Stoke City 0-4 Watford: Visitors begin life under new head coach Slaven Bilic with emphatic victory

    Report and free match highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Stoke City and Watford at the bet365 Stadium

    Sunday 2 October 2022 14:05, UK

    Watford&#39;s Keinan Davis (right) celebrates scoring his side&#39;s third goal of the game
    Image: Watford started life under Slaven Bilic with an impressive victory

    Watford began life under new head coach Slaven Bilic with an emphatic 4-0 victory at Stoke, a result that sees the Hornets rise to seventh in the Championship table.

    After replacing Rob Edwards who was sacked earlier this week, Bilic got off to the perfect start when Ismaila Sarr's close-range header gave Watford the lead in the 12th minute.

    Stoke occasionally threatened but the visitors remained comfortable throughout and doubled their advantage after half-time when Ken Sema bundled the ball over the line following some poor defending from the hosts (64).

    Watford put the result beyond any doubt when Keinan Davis fired in to make it 3-0 on 78 minutes before substitute Vakoun Issouf Bayo added some late gloss to the scoreline when he tapped in at the far post (84)

    It was Watford's first away league win of the season and puts them one point off the play-off places. Stoke drop to 17th.

    Also See:

    Trending

    More to follow...

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a £250,000 jackpot. Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema