Stoke vs Tottenham: Carabao Cup quarter-final preview, team news, stats, live on Sky Sports

Team news

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill has a goalkeeping dilemma ahead of his side's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Blondy Nna Noukeu, a 19-year-old with no first-team appearances, and 37-year-old Andy Lonergan, fourth choice at Liverpool last year, are the players in line for the unexpected opportunity as Spurs visit the bet365 Stadium.

The situation has arisen after an extraordinary chain of events with three goalkeepers going down injured and another being cup-tied.

Adam Davies, who began the season as number one, and his replacement Angus Gunn were the first to be sidelined before Finland international Niki Maenpaa joined them on the sidelines within days of being signed as cover.

Joe Bursik has started the last nine games after being recalled from loan at Doncaster but he is cup-tied. Including Jack Butland, who left the club in October, as well as Noukeu and Lonergan, Stoke have used seven goalkeepers in matchday squads already this season.

Stoke are without a number of other players including experienced players John Obi Mikel, Joe Allen and Ryan Shawcross.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is set to rotate his squad for the trip to the Potters.

Giovani Lo Celso is a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury in the 2-0 defeat to Leicester at the weekend, with Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Japhet Tanganga (shoulder) out.

How to follow

Opta stats

The only previous League Cup meeting between Stoke City and Spurs was in September 2011, a goalless draw with the Potters winning 7-6 on penalties to progress.

Spurs have won their last five games against Stoke, winning all five in the Premier League between April 2016 and April 2018 - four of those wins were by a four-goal margin.

Stoke City are looking to reach the League Cup semi-final as a non-top-flight club for the first time - they have progressed three times previously to that stage, each time as a top-flight team in 1963/64, 1971/72 and 2015/16.

This is Spurs' 25th League Cup quarter-final, with only London rivals Arsenal appearing in more (29, including this season). They have progressed from their last two ties at this stage, in 2014/15 vs Newcastle and 2018/19 vs Arsenal.

Stoke City have kept clean sheets in all four of their League Cup matches this season and could be the first non-Premier League side to keep five in a row since Preston North End between 1997 and 1999. They are also the first side to have started in the first round and reached the League Cup quarter-final without conceding since Colchester United in 1974/75.

Spurs' last three League Cup ties have all gone to a penalty shootout (W1 L2) - the only team to be involved in a shootout in four consecutive League Cup matches were Leicester between September 2018 and August 2019.

Carabao Cup key dates

In this season's competition, two-legged semi-finals will be replaced by a single tie.

December 22/23: Quarter-finals

January 5/6 2021: Semi-finals

April 25 2021: Final