Copa America 2024 is here and, as always, the tournament is brimming with a wide array of young footballing talent.
From Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho to Real Madrid-bound Endrick, Sky Sports takes a look at 10 of the most impressive stars heading to the USA.
These are the players we think could be Next Up.
Alejandro Garnacho
Nation: Argentina
Age: 19
Position: Winger
Caps: 5 (0 goals)
Club: Manchester United
The Manchester United forward is coming into the tournament off the back of a stellar season for his club individually. Ten goals and five assists, including the opener in the FA Cup final against Man City, in a struggling side is no mean feat for a teenager.
Garnacho, born and raised in Spain but eligible for Argentina through his parents, is likely to be an impact sub for Lionel Scaloni as the Albiceleste look to defend their crown. The coach says he has a "huge future" with the national team.
The United winger's idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, and he's been known to pay homage to his former team-mate by replicating his celebration. This has been a talking point within the Argentina squad, which, of course, includes Lionel Messi.
"The only thing I wouldn’t copy is Cristiano's goal celebration," said Angel Di Maria. "I’d do it the way Messi does. Messi’s the best of all time... so I'll stick with him."
Garnacho may have to put his love for Ronaldo to one side at Copa America to avoid falling foul of the GOAT-debate politics. Although, if he can replicate his club form this summer for Argentina, all of that will be forgotten in the USA.
Endrick
Nation: Brazil
Age: 17
Position: Striker
Caps: 6 (3 goals)
Club: Real Madrid (from July)
Endrick is no longer just a name, he is a reality. Ever since his nearly £60m transfer to Real Madrid was confirmed aged just 16, the Brazil striker has been recognised as one of the world's most exciting prospects.
The teenager announced himself to a European audience in March aged 17, scoring the winner against England and an important goal in a draw against Spain. Those were his first goals for Brazil.
Endrick has continued that goalscoring form in the warm-up games for this touranment. His header deep in stoppage-time, set up by Vinicius Junior, secured a late win over Mexico. The pair will be linking up for Real Madrid from next season, with Endrick's transfer becoming official in July when he turns 18.
Despite his age, Endrick has been entrusted with the No 9 shirt at Copa America. Head coach Dorival Junior has so far used him off the bench, but expect Endrick to have an influential role for Brazil in the USA regardless.
Endrick has played his final game for Palmeiras, the club he has been at since a boy, and is entering a new chapter in his career. Once the Copa America is over, his next stop will be Real Madrid. This is just the beginning.
Endrick scores his first Brazil goal at Wembley on March 23 against England in an international friendly
His goal in the 80th minute, nine minutes after coming on, was the difference
He became the youngest player to score for Brazil since Ronaldo Nazario in 1994
He is Brazil's fourth-youngest goalscorer of all time
Endrick is also now the youngest male player to score a senior goal at Wembley
Kendry Paez
Nation: Ecuador
Age: 17
Position: Attacking midfielder
Caps: 9 (1 goal)
Club: Independiente del Valle (Chelsea from 2025)
Chelsea's extravagant spending over the past two years has captured plenty of attention, but the hundreds of millions they have spent in Europe means their recruitment in South America has gone a little under the radar.
At 17, Kendry Paez has technically been a Chelsea player since June 2023, when the Blues committed more than £17m to sign him from Independiente del Valle. But the teenager must continue to be patient - he can only move to London when he turns 18 next summer.
It's an enticing prospect for Chelsea fans. Paez has already recorded nearly 50 appearances for Independiente after emerging from the Ecuadorian club's academy, just a few years behind future team-mate Moises Caicedo.
This isn't a case of a desperate club forced to take a chance on an academy talent. Independiente are unbeaten in 15 LigaPro games, sitting top of the table and competing in the Copa Libertadores. Paez has five goals and five assists across 19 appearances, making him a firm fixture of the best side in Ecuador.
It's not hard to see how Chelsea's attention was caught. From a position behind the striker or wide on the right, Paez uses his devilish left foot to bewilder defenders and goalkeepers alike. He has a penchant for long-range goals and the occasional piece of showboating.
Understandably for someone so young, questions have been asked about Paez's maturity - not least when he joined some Ecuador team-mates in a New York club the night before an international game earlier this year.
But the fact Paez is even in the senior international side is a demonstration of his ability. Of his nine caps, seven came from the start.
Paez will expect to be a fixture of Ecuador's XI at Copa America. Will the same be true at Chelsea?
Savio
Nation: Brazil
Age: 20
Position: Winger
Caps: 3 (0 goals)
Club: Girona on loan from Troyes
Savio is the shining example of the City Football Group's multi-club model. A breakout season on loan at Girona in Spain from French side Troyes - both CFG clubs - earning him a reported move to the mother ship, Manchester City.
You can see why City have snapped him when looking at his numbers from the past season. Eleven goals and 10 assists across all competitions is an impressive return for the 20-year-old. His form helped Girona to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.
Savio is left-footed and plays on either wing, predominantly featuring off the left for his club this season, though. Michel, the Girona coach, says he is an elite dribbler. "Since the arrival of Vinicius, I haven't seen a one-on-one talent as impressive."
The winger now links up with Vincius this summer at Copa America in an attack bursting with talent. Expect him to be an impact sub for Brazil. He is one to keep an eye on.
Ricardo Pepi
Nation: USA
Age: 21
Position: Striker
Caps: 25 (10 goals)
Club: PSV Eindhoven
Ricardo Pepi has endured a frustrating season at PSV Eindhoven, the clear winners of the Dutch Eredivisie. He's played second fiddle to captain and striker Luuk De Jong, who finished with 29 goals and 15 assists in 34 league games.
Pepi carved out a role for himself as a super sub, averaging more than a goal per 90 across all competitions, starting just two games for PSV across the season. Head coach Peter Bosz is understandably unwilling to rotate with De Jong, the former Newcastle striker, in such fine form.
But the PSV boss has been impressed by the way Pepi makes the most of his limited game-time. "It seems like the fewer minutes you give him, the more he scores." Perhaps painful to hear for Pepi, but an acknowledgement of the threat he possesses.
His agent has spoken out about his disappointment regarding his role, raising the prospect of a potential transfer this summer. Pepi will be hoping he can get more time from the start for the USA. His record at international level is nothing to be sniffed at for someone so young.
Who knows, he could put himself in the shop window with a strong tournament.