Alejandro Garnacho

Nation: Argentina

Age: 19

Position: Winger

Caps: 5 (0 goals)

Club: Manchester United

The Manchester United forward is coming into the tournament off the back of a stellar season for his club individually. Ten goals and five assists, including the opener in the FA Cup final against Man City, in a struggling side is no mean feat for a teenager.

Garnacho, born and raised in Spain but eligible for Argentina through his parents, is likely to be an impact sub for Lionel Scaloni as the Albiceleste look to defend their crown. The coach says he has a "huge future" with the national team.

The United winger's idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, and he's been known to pay homage to his former team-mate by replicating his celebration. This has been a talking point within the Argentina squad, which, of course, includes Lionel Messi.

"The only thing I wouldn’t copy is Cristiano's goal celebration," said Angel Di Maria. "I’d do it the way Messi does. Messi’s the best of all time... so I'll stick with him."

Garnacho may have to put his love for Ronaldo to one side at Copa America to avoid falling foul of the GOAT-debate politics. Although, if he can replicate his club form this summer for Argentina, all of that will be forgotten in the USA.