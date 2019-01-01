The England stars made in the EFL

Most of England's squad at Euro 2024 wouldn't be where they are today without the English Football League.

Nineteen of the 26 players picked by Gareth Southgate have played in either the Championship, League One or League Two. Some have played in all three.

England captain Harry Kane may never have got his chance had it not been for loan spells with Leyton Orient, Norwich and Millwall. Ivan Toney played for seven different teams in the EFL before finding his way to the Premier League.

This is the story of how the EFL shaped the England men's team.