The England stars made in the EFL
Most of England's squad at Euro 2024 wouldn't be where they are today without the English Football League.
Nineteen of the 26 players picked by Gareth Southgate have played in either the Championship, League One or League Two. Some have played in all three.
England captain Harry Kane may never have got his chance had it not been for loan spells with Leyton Orient, Norwich and Millwall. Ivan Toney played for seven different teams in the EFL before finding his way to the Premier League.
This is the story of how the EFL shaped the England men's team.
Jordan Pickford
England caps: 65 (27 clean sheets)
EFL clubs: Burton, Carlisle, Bradford City, Preston
Appearances: 87
The England No. 1’s first taste of professional football was with non-League Darlington and Alfreton Town in the fifth tier, but he rose up the EFL with loan spells at League Two Burton, League One Carlisle and Bradford City then Championship side Preston.
That experience allowed him to break into Sunderland’s Premier League side, with a move to Everton earning him his place as Gareth Southgate's first-choice England 'keeper.
"For me, it was the best thing I could ever do, going out on loan.
"The EFL is a great environment for a young player."
Jordan Pickford, England's No. 1 goalkeeper
Dean Henderson
England caps: 1 (0 clean sheets)
EFL clubs: Grimsby, Shrewsbury, Sheffield United
Appearances: 94
Henderson had to earn his stripes away from Manchester United and passed the EFL test with flying colours after featuring in League Two and League One with loan spells at Grimsby and Shrewsbury.
It was ultimately a promotion-winning loan season with Sheffield United in the Championship that established him as one of the most promising goalkeepers in England.
Aaron Ramsdale
England caps: 5 (1 clean sheet)
EFL clubs: Sheffield United, Bolton, Chesterfield, AFC Wimbledon
Appearances: 41
The Arsenal goalkeeper has also featured in all three EFL divisions having played on loan at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon in League One and League Two respectively.
That led to him featuring for Bournemouth in the Premier League and then briefly at Sheffield United in the Championship.
Kyle Walker
England caps: 87 (1 goal)
EFL clubs: Sheffield United, Northampton Town, QPR
Appearances: 60 (0 goals)
The Man City right-back made his senior debut during a one-month loan in League One at Northampton in 2008 and soon returned to Sheffield United to make his first appearance for the club in the Championship, starting all three of their play-off matches later that season.
Walker joined Tottenham in July 2009 but gained more experience in the EFL on loan at Sheffield United and then winning the Championship with QPR.
Kieran Trippier
England caps: 52 (1 goal)
EFL clubs: Barnsley and Burnley
Appearances: 174 (7 goals)
The Newcastle right-back's first games in senior football came on loan at Barnsley from Manchester City before he made a name for himself in the Championship with Burnley racking up almost 200 appearances - and stepped up in the Premier League following their promotion.
Joe Gomez
England caps: 15 (0 goals)
EFL clubs: Charlton
Appearances: 21 (0 goals)
Gomez came through Charlton's academy to make his first-team debut in 2014 and played 21 times in the Championship before being signed by Liverpool a year later for a £3.5m fee.
Marc Guehi
England caps: 15 (0 goals)
EFL clubs: Swansea
Appearances: 57 (0 goals)
The centre-back never mad