London City Lionesses: The rise of a football club unlike any other

One of the biggest draws of London City for players, staff and fans, is the sole focus on women's football. Everyone at the club is working towards the team's success without ties to a men's side.

It is certainly what attracted Asllani and striker Isobel Goodwin to the club last summer, with the two vital in London City's promotion-winning campaign.

"As a player, you always had to demand or ask. I was tired of that," Asllani said.

"When the London City Lionesses came into the picture, I got the gut feeling - which was scary because they were in division two - that 'this is what you're meant to do at this stage of your career'.

"It was the right thing to do to help the first independent women's team to play in the WSL and we did it in one season."

As a player, you always had to demand or ask. I was tired of that. Kosovare Asllani

Goodwin began her career with Aston Villa, and has seen the progression of the London City project from its inception in 2019.

"I've been at men's clubs before where it's just all about them and the boys' academy and all of that, but here, it's all about us and it's nice to feel wanted," she exclusively told Sky Sports.

"It's been such a huge project. I've seen it from what it was like six years ago, seeing it come up, and it's exciting knowing there's so much more to come.

"Hopefully we can go on and win more trophies and create more history. I hope to be a part of it for many more years."

Here, it's all about us and it's nice to feel wanted. Isobel Goodwin

Precheur, meanwhile, sees the London City project as a source of inspiration for others and what can be achieved when women's football gets investment.

"It is something everyone can be proud of, but it's a pressure for us because we have no right to fail," he said.

"We are the first independent club in the WSL, we need to prove we can do it and it can be done by anyone.

"Maybe in England, it is advanced compared to other countries and how women's football is developing. And now you won the Euros, it will be even faster than before.

"As an independent club, [the Lionesses are] trying to convince in England and other countries to follow the way because players and women's football fans deserve more and deserve better."