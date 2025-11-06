 Skip to content
Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest. UEFA Europa League.

UPC-ArenaAttendance16,192.

Sturm Graz 0

    Nottingham Forest 0

      Sturm Graz 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Much-changed Forest held in Austria

      Match report as Forest bag a second clean sheet under Sean Dyche in the Europa League but lack attacking spark in bore draw; Dyche's side have taken five points from their four Europa League games and sit in mid-table

      Richard Morgan

      Senior Football Journalist @Richiereds1976

      Thursday 6 November 2025 20:28, UK

      Sturm Graz's Danish goalkeeper Oliver Christensen saves Morgan Gibbs-White
      Image: Sturm Graz's Danish goalkeeper Oliver Christensen saves from Morgan Gibbs-White

      Morgan Gibbs-White missed a penalty as Nottingham Forest were held in the Europa League to a 0-0 draw in Sturm Graz.

      There was a clear eye from Sean Dyche on Sunday's Premier League game with Leeds United at the City Ground as he made seven changes to the side that drew 2-2 with Manchester United, including leaving out Elliot Anderson, Matz Selz and Murillo.

      In a game of few openings where the hosts only posted three shots, Forest created the better chances, but Gibbs-White was denied from 12 yards by goalkeeper Oliver Christensen, while Nicolas Dominguez was denied a winner in stoppage time by the crossbar.

      Nottingham Forest's Nikola Milenkovic, left, is tackled down by Sturm's Emir Karic during their Europa League match
      Image: Nikola Milenkovic goes down when challenged by Emir Karic

      Ryan Yates, who had earlier seen a close-range header cleared off the line, also spurned a great opportunity just after the break when nodding wide from a Gibbs-White cross.

      Team news headlines

      • Forest boss Sean Dyche made SEVEN changes from Saturday's draw with Man Utd
      • Only Neco Williams, Nicolo Savona, Morgan Gibbs-White and Nikola Milenkovic kept their starting places

      As for the Austrian champions, the closest they came to finding the back of the net was when Forest's back-up Brazilian goalkeeper John Victor spilled a first-half shot, only for Maurice Malone to be in an offside position before tucking home the rebound.

      The result means Dyche has only lost one of his four matches in charge of Forest and they have yet to concede a goal in European football on his watch following their 2-0 win over Porto.

      Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, left, vies for the ball with Sturm's Arjan Malic during the Europa League
      Image: Neco Williams gets his pass away despite pressure from Arjan Malic

      And with 10 points enough for teams to make the knockouts last season, the new Forest boss will still be confident of seeing his side - who currently have five points - progress from the league phase.

