 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sunderland vs Brentford. Premier League.

Stadium of LightAttendance46,267.

Sunderland 2

  • E Le Fée (82nd minute pen)
  • W Isidor (96th minute)

Brentford 1

  • I Thiago (77th minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

Match ends, Sunderland 2, Brentford 1.
second_half_end icon

Second Half ends, Sunderland 2, Brentford 1.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Enzo Le Fée (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_won icon

Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Igor Thiago (Brentford).
goal icon

Goal! Sunderland 2, Brentford 1. Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross.
offside icon

Offside, Brentford. Igor Thiago is caught offside.
yellow_card icon

Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Rico Henry (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
comment icon

Fourth official has announced 8 minutes of added time.
substitution icon

Substitution, Brentford. Fábio Carvalho replaces Kevin Schade.
free_kick_won icon

Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford).
substitution icon

Substitution, Sunderland. Marc Guiu replaces Habib Diarra.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Dango Ouattara (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Robin Roefs (Sunderland). Assisted by Igor Thiago with a cross.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Habib Diarra (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Simon Adingra.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Simon Adingra (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rico Henry (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
corner icon

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nordi Mukiele.
penalty_goal icon

Goal! Sunderland 1, Brentford 1. Enzo Le Fée (Sunderland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
yellow_card icon

Rico Henry (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
penalty_won icon

Penalty Sunderland. Habib Diarra draws a foul in the penalty area.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Rico Henry (Brentford) after a foul in the penalty area.
corner icon

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Nathan Collins.
free_kick_won icon

Enzo Le Fée (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dango Ouattara (Brentford).
goal icon

Goal! Sunderland 0, Brentford 1. Igor Thiago (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Frank Onyeka.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Wilson Isidor (Sunderland).
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford). Assisted by Noah Sadiki.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noah Sadiki.
substitution icon

Substitution, Brentford. Rico Henry replaces Keane Lewis-Potter.
substitution icon

Substitution, Brentford. Frank Onyeka replaces Jordan Henderson.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Habib Diarra (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Enzo Le Fée with a cross following a fast break.
corner icon

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Keane Lewis-Potter.
substitution icon

Substitution, Sunderland. Wilson Isidor replaces Eliezer Mayenda.
substitution icon

Substitution, Sunderland. Simon Adingra replaces Chemsdine Talbi.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match because of an injury Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland).
yellow_card icon

Igor Thiago (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
free_kick_won icon

Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Igor Thiago (Brentford).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Nathan Collins (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
penalty_saved icon

Penalty saved. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner by Robin Roefs (Sunderland).
yellow_card icon

Habib Diarra (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
yellow_card icon

Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) after a foul in the penalty area.
penalty_won icon

Penalty Brentford. Nathan Collins draws a foul in the penalty area.
corner icon

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Reinildo Mandava.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Sepp van den Berg (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Enzo Le Fée (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Michael Kayode (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Handball by Igor Thiago (Brentford).
offside icon

Offside, Brentford. Mikkel Damsgaard is caught offside.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Habib Diarra (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Trai Hume (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Second Half begins Sunderland 0, Brentford 0.
first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Sunderland 0, Brentford 0.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Robin Roefs (Sunderland).
comment icon

Fourth official has announced 2 minutes of added time.
free_kick_lost icon

Handball by Noah Sadiki (Sunderland).
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Omar Alderete (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
free_kick_won icon

Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Brentford).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Reinildo Mandava.
free_kick_won icon

Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Nathan Collins (Brentford).
corner icon

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Enzo Le Fée.
free_kick_won icon

Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Enzo Le Fée (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Dango Ouattara (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Noah Sadiki (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
end_delay icon

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
start_delay icon

Delay in match (Sunderland).
comment icon

GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Dango Ouattara (Brentford) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
offside icon

Offside, Brentford. Dango Ouattara is caught offside.
free_kick_won icon

Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Michael Kayode (Brentford).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
free_kick_lost icon

Handball by Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Igor Thiago.
free_kick_won icon

Reinildo Mandava (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Igor Thiago (Brentford).
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Omar Alderete (Sunderland).
free_kick_won icon

Dango Ouattara (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.