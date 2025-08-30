Sunderland vs Brentford. Premier League.
Stadium of LightAttendance46,267.
Goal! Sunderland 2, Brentford 1. Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross.
Attempt saved. Dango Ouattara (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Robin Roefs (Sunderland). Assisted by Igor Thiago with a cross.
Attempt missed. Habib Diarra (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Simon Adingra.
Goal! Sunderland 1, Brentford 1. Enzo Le Fée (Sunderland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal! Sunderland 0, Brentford 1. Igor Thiago (Brentford) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Frank Onyeka.
Attempt saved. Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford). Assisted by Noah Sadiki.
Attempt missed. Wilson Isidor (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noah Sadiki.
Attempt missed. Habib Diarra (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Enzo Le Fée with a cross following a fast break.
Penalty saved. Kevin Schade (Brentford) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner by Robin Roefs (Sunderland).
Attempt missed. Habib Diarra (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Yehor Yarmoliuk (Brentford) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal by Robin Roefs (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Omar Alderete (Sunderland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross following a corner.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Dango Ouattara (Brentford) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Attempt missed. Kevin Schade (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Attempt missed. Chemsdine Talbi (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.