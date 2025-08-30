Sunderland 2-1 Brentford: Super-sub Wilson Isidor scores 95th-minute winner for Black Cats

Wilson Isidor was the hero at the Stadium of Light as an impressive Sunderland came from behind to snatch a late 2-1 victory against Brentford.

Regis Le Bris' side were often in control but had to wait until the 95th minute to finally take the initiative as the substitute Isidor rose highest to hand the hosts all three points.

After a tetchy first half, Brentford were given a golden chance to take the lead from the penalty spot after Reinildo pulled down Nathan Collins during a set-piece. Kevin Schade's resulting spot-kick lacked any conviction though, as Robin Roefs saved with ease.

Image: Brentford's Kevin Schade misses a penalty

The visitors would take the lead through Igor Thiago's header with 15 minutes to go, but were pegged back when Rico Henry conceded a near identical penalty to Reinildo earlier in the half.

This allowed Enzo Le Fee to level things up on his first Premier League start, before Isidor climbed to meet Granit Xhaka's cross to secure a stoppage-time comeback victory in front of a jubilant Stadium of Light faithful.

Schade's penalty nightmare

Image: Robin Roefs of Sunderland saved a penalty kick from Kevin Schade of Brentford

The Bees could've been two goals up before Enzo Le Fee scored from the spot after Kevin Schade missed his own penalty.

The decision for Schade to take the penalty instead of Igor Thiago, despite the fact he scored in the opening day defeat with Nottingham Forest, was picked up on by Sky Sports' Sue Smith:

"That was his first penalty that he'd ever taken in senior football.

"Thiago was on the pitch and he'd scored 10 of 12 in European football, including the one at [Nottingham] Forest. So you just think that was a huge opportunity. 10 of 12, he missed his last two though."

However, speaking post-match, Brentford boss Keith Andrews refused to blame the forward.

"Bryan [Mbuemo] was the penalty taker since Ivan [Toney] left the building - it's something we've been conscious of for a while. We've worked on it a lot in training," Andrews explained.

"I don't put any blame on Kevin for missing the penalty - he's been outstanding since the start of pre-season."

Isidor's dream 24 hours

It was the perfect end to what has been a perfect weekend for Isidor, who revealed he had become a father hours before netting the dramatic winner at the Stadium of Light.

"I'm just over the moon. I have no words. The last 24 hours I was rushing around - I didn't sleep!" Isidor revealed post-match.

"My baby daughter was born and today I scored the winner. It's probably the biggest I've ever felt in my life.

"We have the best fans in England. They were sending me so many messages congratulating me yesterday - my best answer was [my goal] today."

Isidor will understandably steal the headlines for Sunderland with his dramatic late winner. However, while the super-sub will take the spotlight, a glimmer remains on the real star of the show for the Black Cats, Enzo Le Fee.

Le Fee Stars in First Premier League Start

Image: Sunderland's Enzo Le Fee scores their equaliser from the penalty spot

Le Fee was arguably the most important piece of the puzzle in Regis Le Bris' play-off winners last season, but in order to adjust to Premier League football, an overhaul of the squad has meant the midfielder has played a lesser role to start the season.

Across the win to West Ham and the defeat to Burnley, Le Fee managed a combined 40 minutes of play, highlighting his lesser role. Yet, his manager backed him to start over Simon Adingra and the Frenchman made sure to repay the faith shown in him.

Despite operating off the left-hand side, Le Fee effectively acted as an added midfield player when Sunderland transitioned into their defensive phases. His work rate was hard to top, epitomised in the first half as he sprinted half the length of the pitch to produce an immaculate slide tackle to stop a Brentford break right in its tracks.

His work off the ball was eventually awarded with a goal, showing Kevin Schade how to finish from the penalty spot. But what he produced throughout the contest was a reminder to those with a short-term memory why he quickly became beloved at the Stadium of Light last season.

Callum Bishop