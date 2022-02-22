Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sunderland vs Burton Albion. Sky Bet League One.

Stadium of LightAttendance30,237.

Sunderland 1

  • R Stewart (93rd minute)

Burton Albion 1

  • C Borthwick-Jackson (53rd minute)

Sunderland 1-1 Burton: Ross Stewart scores dramatic equaliser in game overshadowed by medical emergeny

Ross Stewart scored a late equaliser for Sunderland at the Stadium of Light; Match had been delayed for almost an hour after a serious medical emergency; Supporter treated in the stand for 40 minutes before being taken to hospital

Wednesday 23 February 2022 00:04, UK

Ross Stewart rescued a point for Sunderland with a last gasp-header to earn a 1-1 draw with Burton in Sky Bet League One.

The Scot's 20th goal of the season, a deft header back across goal deep into five minutes of stoppage time, cancelled out Cameron Borthwick-Jackson's superb first-time finish.

The Black Cats remain winless in six matches but just inside the play-off places, with Alex Neil still searching for his first win as head coach.

The game was overshadowed by a serious medical emergency in the first half of the game, with play delayed for almost an hour after a supporter was taken ill.

Emergency services treated the fan for 40 minutes in the stand before they were taken to hospital, with play restarting after a 10-minute warm-up for the players.

The hosts who were dominant either side of the delay, with Stewart twice going close, but the visitors dug in and almost took the lead through former Everton striker Oumar Niasse - on his first start for the club.

What looked like the crucial moment came midway through the second half, the lively Jonny Smith breaking dangerous and teeing up Borthwick-Jackson, who made no mistake as he fired across goal into the bottom corner.

But substitute Jack Clarke's persistence paid off, his good work allowing Alex Pritchard to cross for Stewart to level.

