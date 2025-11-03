Sunderland 1-1 Everton: Granit Xhaka inspires Black Cats fightback after Iliman Ndiaye wonder goal

Granit Xhaka starred as Sunderland showed their resilience again to battle back and maintain their unbeaten home record in a 1-1 draw with Everton, after Iliman Ndiaye's stunning solo goal.

The Sunderland captain thumped in a deflected equaliser just 42 seconds after half-time and finished the game with more chances created and tackles won than anybody on the pitch. It was a performance that underlined his status as a signing-of-the-season contender and helped his side up to fourth in the Premier League.

But the game had been lit up after just 15 minutes by a goal-of-the-season contender. Ndiaye produced a mesmerising run and finish to open the scoring, nipping past Dan Ballard and Xhaka then evading Lutsharel Geertruida and Nordi Mukiele before curling into the corner.

Then came the miss-of-the-season contender. Thierno Barry - starting in place of fellow misfiring forward Beto - should have doubled the lead, firing over from close range from Jack Grealish's cross after the England man had struck a post himself. Barry is yet to have a shot on target in the Premier League.

David Moyes - back at the Stadium of Light for the first time since he was Black Cats manager for their 2016/17 relegation season - couldn't hide his frustration at Barry's miss and it came back to haunt the visitors when Xhaka's shot struck James Tarkowski and gave Jordan Pickford no chance.

Sunderland academy graduate Pickford was also making his first return to play his former side and had to be alert to prevent Wilson Isidor diverting an Enzo Le Fee shot in moments later.

Player ratings Sunderland: Roefs (6), Hume (6), Mukiele (6), Ballard (7), Geertruida (7), Reinildo (6), Xhaka (8), Sadiki (7), Traore (7), Le Fee (7), Isidor (6)



Subs: Talbi (6), Brobbey (6).



Everton: Pickford (6), O’Brien (6), Keane (7), Tarkowski (6), Mykolenko (6), Gueye (6), Garner (6), Ndiaye (7), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Grealish (7), Barry (6).



Subs: Beto (6), McNeil (6), Alcaraz (6), Iroegbunam (6)



Player of the Match: Granit Xhaka (Sunderland)

Sunderland, sloppy early on, took complete control in the second half, with captain Xhaka driving them forwards. There was a handball penalty shout against Michael Keane, a miscue from Isidor and wasted headed chance from Mukiele but no second goal and repeat of their comeback win at Chelsea last time out.

Sunderland show resilience again Sunderland have won more points in the Premier League from losing positions than any other side this season (8), only winning more in the competition in 1999-00 (15), 2000-01 (13), 2015-16 (12) and 2007-08 (9).

It is five games unbeaten at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League, though, and the point takes Sunderland into the Champions League spots. Everton go to 14th but Moyes will be left mulling over his wayward centre forwards, with missed chances again proving costly for his side who also managed to squander a two-vs-one chance in the final seconds.

Team news Sunderland were unchanged from the side which won at Chelsea last time out, sticking with their back-three set-up

Everton made one change, with Thierno Barry starting up front in place of Beto.

Xhaka on Sunderland standards: 'We started like we trained yesterday'

Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka:

"Yesterday, our training wasn't our best training. We started like we finished the training yesterday. We had a conversation with each other saying that at this level we need to show our standards day by day.

"That's why I think the first 25 minutes weren't good enough and after that, we got better in the game. In the end, after the second half, we deserved a minimum of one point."

On his own performances this season: "I didn't expect to come back to the Premier League after going to Germany, but in football you never know where you land. After two years in Germany, where I had a lot of good things with titles and I got a lot of confidence with a coach like Xabi Alonso, who was a similar player to me in the No 6 position, he gave me a lot of advice.

"In the end, to be back it makes me happy. I knew the project from the club and to bring the experience as well as quality, and to show the guys day-by-day working. I hope I can help them. We have one objective, to give everything and see where we land."

Carra: 'Xhaka fantastic and a crucial point for Sunderland'

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"I thought Granit Xhaka was absolutely fantastic. Not just the goal. Head and shoulders above everyone else on that pitch tonight.

"When you think of the results this weekend, Burnley, who have come up, lost. Leeds, lost. It's another point. You just keep ticking along. Because there will come a stage this season where Sunderland go a few games without picking points up.

"Keep ticking along and get as close to 35 or 36 points which is almost guaranteed survival in the Premier League."

Should Sunderland have had a penalty for Keane handball?

Image: Sunderland appealed for a penalty when the ball struck Michael Keane's hand but a VAR check cleared the incident

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris:

"I didn't see it but on the bench they told me it was a penalty."

On his team's performance: "We didn't start well - or the opponent started really well. We were not composed on the ball. We turned it over many times. Later in the game we were more composed and dominated the game. But the first 30 minutes were not of the level of the Premier League.

"We showed before, this team, this club, in this stadium we can switch on and change the dynamic."

Moyes points to Barry miss as turning point

Everton boss David Moyes:

"For 20-30 minutes I thought I'd be disappointed going home with a point. By the end of the game, I was pleased we got a point from it.

"We missed a big chance to make it 2-0 and because we don't get that, we sat back and it gave Sunderland a bit of confidence, gave the crowd something to get behind.

"We didn't manage the last 15 minutes of the first half particularly well. We certainly didn't manage long periods of the second half that well."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up in the Premier League?