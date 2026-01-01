Sunderland 0-0 Man City: Pep Guardiola's side held as Black Cats maintain unbeaten home record

Manchester City missed the chance to go back within two points of leaders Arsenal as Sunderland held out for a goalless draw to maintain their unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light.

Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday left City needing to win to keep pace with them but Regis Le Bris' side doggedly withstood their second-half pressure in an absorbing encounter which featured vital saves from both goalkeepers.

Robin Roefs thwarted Erling Haaland from one of only two City shots in the first half, then produced similarly impressive stops to deny Savinho and substitute Josko Gvardiol after the interval.

Gvardiol looked City's most likely scorer, striking the outside of the post with one acrobatic effort then seeing a close-range shot heroically blocked as the clock ticked down.

Sunderland defended superbly, led by centre-backs Omar Alderete and Nordi Mukiele, who shackled Haaland, and spurned chances themselves, with Gianluigi Donnarumma having to make fine stops from Brian Brobbey, Simon Adingra and Eliezer Mayenda.

Another Sunderland chance saw Trai Hume head wastefully over from the excellent Granit Xhaka's cross.

Guardiola called on returning pair Rodri and Jeremy Doku, as well as Gvardiol, as City dominated long periods of the second period but Sunderland remained resolute, roared on by their fans.

City's pressure continued into stoppage time, when one final chance saw another substitute, Tijani Reijders, shoot straight at Roefs, leaving Haaland furious that he hadn't passed instead.

The result puts Arsenal in a commanding position in the title race, four points clear of City at the Premier League summit, while Sunderland continue to defy pre-season expectations in seventh place, their unbeaten home run extended to 10 games.

