Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle: Nick Woltemade’s nightmare own goal gifts Black Cats derby victory on Wearside

Nick Woltemade's calamitous own goal was the difference in the derby as Sunderland beat rivals Newcastle 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The £69m signing from Stuttgart did not have a sniff at the other end but his 46th-minute header beyond his own goalkeeper was unstoppable. In what was the first Premier League meeting between the sides since 2016, Newcastle simply had no response.

It means Newcastle have lost their last four league games at Sunderland, the Black Cats now unbeaten in 10 against them in league competition. In a game of few chances, it was Regis Le Bris' side who deserved the points for their endeavour.

Eddie Howe tried to change things off the bench but to no avail as resolute Sunderland defending kept them at bay. The Black Cats move up to seventh in the Premier League table, now four points clear of their rivals who find themselves down in 12th spot.

Player ratings: Sunderland: Roefs (7), Mukiele (7), Ballard (8), Alderete (7), Reinaldo (7), Xhaka (8), Sadiki (7), Le Fee (7), Traore (7), Talbi (7), Brobbey (7).



Subs: Isidor (6), Hume (7), Mundle (n/a).



Newcastle: Ramsdale (6), Livramento (6), Thiaw (6), Burn (6), Hall (6), Guimaraes (6), Tonali (5), Miley (6), Elanga (5), Woltemade (4), Gordon (5).



Subs: Schar (6), Barnes (6), J Murphy (6), Willock (6), Wissa (6).



Player of the Match: Dan Ballard.

How Sunderland won the derby

Sunderland started like a team that had been waiting for this fixture all week, maybe even the best part of a decade, bringing the greater intensity amid an incredible atmosphere. There were tackles flying but quality too from Regis Le Bris' side.

The performance just lacked the goal that their greater purpose deserved in the opening 45 minutes with Dan Ballard's header the closest they came. Newcastle, who lost Dan Burn to an ugly challenge from Nordi Mukiele, looked tentative in comparison.

Team news: Brian Brobbey was preferred to Wilson Isidor while Chemsdine Talbi also returned in place of Lutsharel Geertruida. Reinaldo came in for Trai Hume.

Anthony Elanga got the nod for Newcastle with Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy on the bench. Academy graduate Lewis Miley was included from the start.

The Anthonys on the wing - Gordon and Elanga - struggled to provide the support Woltemade needed, sitting so deep, and none of the midfield trio were willing to break beyond him either. It was cautious but Newcastle were behind before Howe changed it.

Woltemade was attempting to cut out Mukiele's right-wing cross but succeeded only in nodding the ball beyond the helpless Aaron Ramsdale. It was a nightmare for the big German but a dream day for the Sunderland supporters inside the Stadium of Light.

