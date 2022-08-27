Sunderland 0-1 Norwich: Josh Sargent strike snatches points to pile misery on Black Cats

Norwich earned a 1-0 victory at Sunderland after Josh Sargent scored his fourth goal of the season.

The hosts were without boss Alex Neil after they allowed him to speak to Stoke over becoming their new manager, with assistant head coach Martin Canning placed in temporary charge.

Neil's absence didn't impact the performance of his side, but they were made to pay for not taking their chances as Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both hit the woodwork in the second half.

Norwich defended superbly, with Grant Hanley making two superb goal-saving blocks, before Sargent tapped in from close range to snatch the points.

How Norwich stole the points

Despite a turbulent 24 hours surrounding their outgoing boss, Sunderland controlled the first half yet were frustrated by Norwich's defending.

Dan Neil and Stewart were denied by brilliant blocks from the visitors before Hanley sent over a fierce volley from Corry Evans with his head in added time.

Norwich did see Sargent force a good save from Anthony Patterson and the striker managed to miss from yards out.

However, Dean Smith's side continued to ride their luck in the second half as Stewart planted a volley onto the crossbar before Alex Pritchard's follow-up was blocked on the line by Hanley. Simms then saw his downwards header from a corner strike a post.

And with 15 minutes left Norwich capitalised on their good fortune as Sargent converted from Aaron Ramsey's low cross to earn their third consecutive win.

Norwich are back in action on Tuesday night as they visit Birmingham in a 7.45pm kick-off. Sunderland host Rotherham the following night, also at 7.45pm.