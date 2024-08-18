 Skip to content
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday. Sky Bet Championship.

Stadium of Light.

Sunderland 0

    Sheffield Wednesday 0

      Match ends, Sunderland 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
      Second Half ends, Sunderland 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
      Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      Foul by Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jobe Bellingham.
      Attempt saved. Romaine Mundle (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
      Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Musaba.
      Foul by Romaine Mundle (Sunderland).
      Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Attempt blocked. Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jobe Bellingham.
      Foul by Pol Valentín (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Substitution, Sunderland. Romaine Mundle replaces Patrick Roberts.
      Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      Foul by Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Trai Hume.
      Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland).
      Iké Ugbo (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
      Substitution, Sunderland. Nazariy Rusyn replaces Eliezer Mayenda.
      Substitution, Sunderland. Adil Aouchiche replaces Chris Rigg.
      Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland).
      Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Dan Neil (Sunderland).
      Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland).
      Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Marvin Johnson replaces Max Lowe.
      Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Iké Ugbo replaces Jamal Lowe.
      Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Rigg.
      Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      Foul by Dan Neil (Sunderland).
      Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Liam Palmer replaces Josh Windass.
      Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Pol Valentín replaces Yan Valery.
      Attempt saved. Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
      Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jobe Bellingham.
      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      Delay in match (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Rigg.
      Goal! Sunderland 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Clarke.

      Second Half begins Sunderland 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
      Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Smith replaces Djeidi Gassama.
      First Half ends, Sunderland 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
      Attempt missed. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
      Attempt blocked. Chris Rigg (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by James Beadle.
      Attempt saved. Chris Rigg (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
      Attempt blocked. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross.
      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Windass.
      Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Chris Rigg (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa with a headed pass.
      Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
      Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chris Rigg.
      Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland).
      Attempt missed. Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
      Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Luke O'Nien.
      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      Delay in match because of an injury Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Svante Ingelsson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
      Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Djeidi Gassama is caught offside.
      Goal! Sunderland 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
      Attempt blocked. Chris Rigg (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
      Attempt blocked. Dan Neil (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Hand ball by Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Dennis Cirkin.
      Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Dennis Cirkin.
      Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Dennis Cirkin.
      Goal! Sunderland 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luke O'Nien.
      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Barry Bannan.
      Attempt blocked. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Cirkin.
      Goal! Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) header from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick Roberts following a set piece situation.
      Foul by Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday).
      Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      Offside, Sunderland. Patrick Roberts is caught offside.
      Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Max Lowe.
      Offside, Sunderland. Jack Clarke is caught offside.
      Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
      Attempt saved. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass.
      Attempt saved. Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Svante Ingelsson with a cross.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.