Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday. Sky Bet Championship.
Stadium of Light.
Attempt saved. Romaine Mundle (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anthony Musaba.
Attempt blocked. Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Rigg.
Attempt saved. Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Rigg.
Goal! Sunderland 4, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Attempt missed. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. Chris Rigg (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Roberts with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Attempt missed. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chris Rigg.
Attempt missed. Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
Goal! Sunderland 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Chris Rigg (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal! Sunderland 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Eliezer Mayenda (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luke O'Nien.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Cirkin.
Goal! Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) header from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Patrick Roberts following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Windass.
Attempt saved. Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Svante Ingelsson with a cross.