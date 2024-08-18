Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Eliezer Mayenda scores twice as Regis Le Bris secures first home win

Sunderland blew Sheffield Wednesday away with a ruthless display of attacking efficiency at the Stadium of Light, running out 4-0 winners.

The hosts raced into a three-goal lead within the opening 24 minutes, scoring with their first three shots on target, starting with a clever set-piece routine that was rounded off by the head of Dennis Cirkin.

Eliezer Mayenda then doubled Sunderland's lead four minutes later as Wednesday were caught recklessly overplaying at the back, before Josh Windass played Luke O'Nien onside and the midfielder pinched an impudent third.

Image: Eliezer Mayenda was on target twice, once in each half

Wednesday were indebted to goalkeeper James Beadle for keeping the scoreline mildly respectable before the break, only for Regis Le Bris' side to unearth a fourth 72 seconds into the second period.

The ever-impressive Jack Clarke escaped wide left and swept an inch-perfect pass into the path of Mayenda, who scored his second and Sunderland's fourth of a superbly productive afternoon.

The result means they start with back-to-back wins, scoring six times without conceding, to go level with Burnley at the top of the Championship.

Sunderland's four goals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eliezer Mayenda and Sunderland are making it look easy as Sheffield Wednesday trail 4-0 two minutes into the second half

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke O'Nien has given Sunderland a 3-0 lead over Sheffield Wednesday, with not even 25 minutes on the clock!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eliezer Mayenda calmly fires the ball home giving Sunderland a 2-0 lead against Sheffield Wednesday

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dennis Cirkin finishes off a well-worked set piece to give Sunderland an early lead against Sheffield Wednesday

Le Bris hails 'perfect' win

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris: "I'm happy, for sure. It was a perfect first game at home with this win.

"It's good for us and we scored early. Just after the restart of the second half, too.

"I said in the dressing room, we have a talented group with many talented players. We can create on the pitch but the basics we need to build.

"Recovering the ball and counter pressing, this part was good today. For the second goal, we recovered the ball well and had this intention."

Rohl takes responsibility for performance

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl: "It's hard to take. After the last few games, it looks easy.

"Of course, we had every ambition to take something here. We had belief. I take this and the responsibility for such a defeat.

"We did everything right to prepare but this is football. Today, we have to show after a big defeat that we stay together. It's a process. We were good in the first 10 minutes then we conceded the free-kick. Everyone was like, 'what happens now?'

"It's hard to take and we have to learn. We need to keep it smart and simple. For me, it's about keeping going and having desire to improve."