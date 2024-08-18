Sunderland 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday: Eliezer Mayenda scores twice as Regis Le Bris secures first home win

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday. Sky Bet Championship.
Stadium of Light.
Report and free match highlights as slick Sunderland stuck four past Sheffield Wednesday without reply; the hosts raced into a three-goal lead within 24 first-half minutes; Eliezer Mayenda scored twice; Dennis Cirkin and Luke O'Nien also on target
Sunday 18 August 2024 15:09, UK
Sunderland blew Sheffield Wednesday away with a ruthless display of attacking efficiency at the Stadium of Light, running out 4-0 winners.
The hosts raced into a three-goal lead within the opening 24 minutes, scoring with their first three shots on target, starting with a clever set-piece routine that was rounded off by the head of Dennis Cirkin.
Eliezer Mayenda then doubled Sunderland's lead four minutes later as Wednesday were caught recklessly overplaying at the back, before Josh Windass played Luke O'Nien onside and the midfielder pinched an impudent third.
Wednesday were indebted to goalkeeper James Beadle for keeping the scoreline mildly respectable before the break, only for Regis Le Bris' side to unearth a fourth 72 seconds into the second period.
The ever-impressive Jack Clarke escaped wide left and swept an inch-perfect pass into the path of Mayenda, who scored his second and Sunderland's fourth of a superbly productive afternoon.
The result means they start with back-to-back wins, scoring six times without conceding, to go level with Burnley at the top of the Championship.
Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris: "I'm happy, for sure. It was a perfect first game at home with this win.
"It's good for us and we scored early. Just after the restart of the second half, too.
"I said in the dressing room, we have a talented group with many talented players. We can create on the pitch but the basics we need to build.
"Recovering the ball and counter pressing, this part was good today. For the second goal, we recovered the ball well and had this intention."
Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl: "It's hard to take. After the last few games, it looks easy.
"Of course, we had every ambition to take something here. We had belief. I take this and the responsibility for such a defeat.
"We did everything right to prepare but this is football. Today, we have to show after a big defeat that we stay together. It's a process. We were good in the first 10 minutes then we conceded the free-kick. Everyone was like, 'what happens now?'
"It's hard to take and we have to learn. We need to keep it smart and simple. For me, it's about keeping going and having desire to improve."