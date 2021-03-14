Sunderland 1-0 Tranmere: Lynden Gooch strike wins Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley

Sunderland won the 2020/21 Papa John's Trophy final after a narrow 1-0 victory over Tranmere at Wembley on Sunday.

There were chances for both sides in a finely-balanced first 45 minutes, but Lynden Gooch struck just before the hour mark to edge Lee Johnson's men in front (57).

Though the introduction of Corey Blackett-Taylor provided a much-needed injection of energy for Rovers thereafter, they couldn't find a way to beat Lee Burge, with the Black Cats triumphing at Wembley for the first time since 1973

​​​​​​How Sunderland lifted the Papa John's Trophy

With the rescheduled 2019/20 final having taken place just a day earlier, Salford would be replaced as holders within 24 hours of taking the crown by one of two in-form sides challenging for promotion from their respective leagues.

After a fairly even start, Tranmere almost took the lead in fortuitous circumstances when Grant Leadbitter beat Danny Lloyd to a cross from the left flank and inadvertently sent a clearance towards his own goal, where it was only kept out by a timely yet awkward save by goalkeeper Lee Burge.

Chris Maguire then drove a shot wide after Sunderland had stormed forward at the other end, before Aiden McGeady effortlessly snuck past Otis Khan and pulled the ball back for Charlie Wyke, who couldn't muster enough of a connection to trouble Rovers stopper Scott Davies.

McGeady was left frustrated when Maguire over-hit another cross shortly before the break and just after the restart, Otis Khan rode one challenge, beat Luke O'Nien and hit a shot from an angle that Burge beat away from danger.

With 57 minutes gone, Sunderland finally broke the deadlock when Gooch controlled a glorious through ball from McGeady and kept his composure to finish and give his side the upper hand.

When Blackett-Taylor was brought on, the outlook changed for Rovers and within minutes he forced a save from Burge, having gone for glory despite fellow substitute David Nugent was screaming for the square ball.

In the closing minutes, they won a free-kick in a dangerous spot on the edge of the area, but after Liam Feeney's delivery was cleared by O'Nien, Sunderland saw out the game to end their Wembley hoodoo.

Man of the match - Luke O'Nien

Sky Sports' Lee Hendrie:

"He organised the back four so well today. At the times that most defenders want to clear the ball, he just gets the ball down and plays it instead."

What the managers said...

What's next?

Both sides are next in action at 7pm on Wednesday, March 17. Sunderland travel to the Wham Stadium to take on Accrington in League One, while Tranmere face Grimsby at Blundell Park in League Two.