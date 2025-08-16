Sunderland 3-0 West Ham: Black Cats back with a bang as they rise above Hammers

Sunderland scored two fantastic headed goals to beat West Ham 3-0 and make a winning Premier League return.

After the dire performances of last year's promoted teams, all eyes were on the Black Cats to see how they would adapt going up a level. They had few problems as Eliezer Mayenda put them on their way, meeting a fine Omar Alderete cross on 61 minutes before Dan Ballard doubled the lead 12 minutes later.

Wilson Isidor sprang from the bench to wrap up the points in injury-time as West Ham goalkeeper Mads Hermansen was beaten far too easily.

Player ratings: Ballard the star Sunderland: Roefs (8), Hume (8), Ballard (9), Seelt (8), Reinildo (8), Talbi (7), Xhaka (9), Sadiki (7), Diarra (8), Adingra (8), Mayenda (9)



Subs: Alderete (8), Isidor (8), Le Fee (7)



West Ham: Hermansen (6), Todibo (6), Kilman (5), Aguerd (5), Wan-Bissaka (6), Diouf (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Rodriguez (6), Paqueta (6), Bowen (7), Fullkrug (6)



Subs: Soucek (6), Wilson (6), Irving (6)



Player of the Match: Dan Ballard

Led by new skipper Granit Xhaka, Sunderland looked organised and dangerous in transition with Habib Diarra causing West Ham lots of problem with his direct play. They sit top of the Premier League.

Sunderland have made 11 signings so far this window and seven of those new arrivals were handed their first starts, with Trai Hume, Ballard and Mayenda the sole survivors from the starting XI who beat Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final.

It's the worst possible start to the season for Graham Potter and his toothless Hammers side, who had 64 per cent of possession but failed to create anything of note, recording just 0.63 worth of expected goals from their 11 shots.

Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs was rarely tested but did make a great stop to tip Callum Wilson's deflected header from a free-kick over the bar in the 88th minute.

Watching on for Soccer Saturday, Clinton Morrison said: "West Ham are in trouble this season. They need new signings.They're struggling."

Analysis: Ballard is Sunderland's Concorde, commanding the skies

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Sunderland are the great unknows of this Premier League season.

How would they cope with the step up?

Have they changed too much too soon from the Championship promotion-winning team? Would all the new signings fit in?

Early signs are they could be just fine this season and it was one of the 'old guard' that impressed most.

Dan Ballard, hero of the play-off semi-final win over Coventry, rose to the occasion once again. He was a colossus. A rock. He was consistently in the right place at the right time to fend off West Ham's attacks. No player on the pitch won more duels (10) or made more clearances (8).

He was like Concorde - commanding the skies with his dominant aerial ability, showcased by his fantastic headed goal, one of four shots he had in the game. Big things could be on the horizon for Ballard and Sunderland this season.

Potter's stock at it's lowest

Image: West Ham boss Graham Potter

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

We all know what Graham Potter's teams can do in the Premier League - his Brighton team were exceptional and tactically ahead of their time. His stock was at its highest there. It's now at its lowest with questions to seriously answer about whether his football can thrive at West Ham.

There's a bit of identity crisis at the club.

Potter wants to make them more possession-orientated and tactically flexible but the success West Ham under David Moyes was all about defensive organisation and creating big moments in transition. Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta - West Ham's two most potent attacking players - are at their best with space to roam into. They look cramped and restricted playing in this current style. It's testament to Bowen's ability that he continues to be their star man. He didn't deserve to be on the losing side.

Potter needs to find a solution. And fast.

Story of the match in stats...