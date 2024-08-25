Swansea City 1-1 Cardiff City: Callum Robinson nets late equaliser to snatch point in South Wales derby

Super-sub Callum Robinson equalised late on for Cardiff to secure their first point of the season at Swansea in the South Wales derby.

Robinson was a 73rd-minute substitution as himself and Anwar El Ghazi replaced Wilfried Kanga and Chris Willock.

With just over 15 minutes to go the duo were tasked with getting the Bluebirds back into the game after Liam Cullen's goal early on in the first half put the home side ahead.

It took the forward five minutes from his introduction to latch onto Ollie Tanner's well-weighted pass across goal to net the leveller and the club's first goal of the season.

Cullen's goal in the 10th minute was reflective of Swansea's early dominance in the game. The first exchanges belonged to Swansea and when the Kilgetty-born man fortuitously turned in his opener it was his third South Wales derby goal in his third start in the fixture.

Cardiff struggled to gain any kind of rhythm in the first half and the likes of Kanga and Yakou Meite struggled to find any luck in the final third. They did find some momentum just before the interval that they hoped to take into the second half.

It was Luke Williams' side though, who were on top early after the break, as the likes of Ronald started quickly out of the blocks with two attempts just three minutes in.

Swansea didn't take advantage while in the ascendancy, failing to extend their lead which allowed the away side to grow in confidence.

Buoyed by their fans behind the net they were intent on scoring in, Cardiff opened up the game. The introductions of Tanner, El Ghazi and Robinson went a long way in balancing the tide of the game.

With seven minutes of added time, tensions began to boil over, so much so that Cardiff boss Erol Bulot was shown a red card by referee Ollie Ferrington.

Managers to follow...

The managers

Swansea's Luke Williams:

To follow...

Cardiff's Erol Bulut:

To follow...