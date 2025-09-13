Swansea City 2-2 Hull City: John Egan nicks late point for Tigers

John Egan hammered home a much-deserved last-gasp equaliser to earn Hull a point from a 2-2 Championship draw with Swansea the Swansea.Com Stadium.

A late onslaught by the visitors ended a run of back-to-back defeats to Blackburn and Bristol City and rocked the Swansea players after they had twice taken the lead.

Slovenia striker Zan Vipotnik made it five goals in six games for club and country as he sent gave the home side the lead.

A few weeks ago it looked like Vipotnik might be on his way out of the club but he has responded with a flood of goals.

Even though the Swans went on to spend £6million on Republic of Ireland international striker Adam Idah from Celtic, he had to wait until the second half before making his club debut.

The hosts came out of the blocks very quickly and dominated the early exchanges, but the only shot they produced was a Vipotnik long-range effort that flew high over the crossbar in the 15th minute.

Zeidane Inoussa then curled a shot over the crossbar from the left edge of the area before the home side finally broke the deadlock.

The opening goal came in the 41st minute when Vipotnik turned on a sixpence 12 yards out from goal after receiving the ball from Malick Yalcouye and buried it in the bottom corner from his right foot.

That settled the nerves of the home fans, who had seen Hull come more and more into the game, but it did not take long before the game was all square again.

While everyone was waiting for the half-time whistle, former Swansea striker Ollie McBurnie crept in between the two home central defenders to turn a Ryan Giles cross from the left past Lawrence Vigouroux.

McBurnie led the Hull charge against his former team-mates in the second half and forced a great save out of Vigouroux, four minutes after the restart.

If that was a warning to the home defence to stay on high alert, they did not heed the warnings as Vigouroux was forced to make a string of saves in the final 10 minutes.

It was Brazilian winger Ronald who put Swansea back in front just before the hour mark when he ran onto a lobbed cross from Yalcouye, but Hull's never-say-die attitude eventually brought them back into the contest and finally earned them a vital point.

Mohamed Belloumi fired a low shot that forced a fine save and then home skipper Ben Cabango had to dive on it to deny Egan.

Swansea tried to close down the game, but seven minutes of added time proved too long for them and Egan's late, late smash and grab raid made it 2-2 at the death as the spoils were shared.

The managers

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

"It's very disappointing, the manner of the equaliser. Seven minutes was a long time to add on but ultimately, we only played in patches.

"I will not hide from that. First half was very comfortable, but we were comfortable without doing a whole lot.

"We conceded more chances today than we have in the last four games - that's not like us.

"Defensively, the longer the game went on, we dropped, dropped, dropped. We tried to see out the game but we didn't do that. We'll take the point and there is a load to improve on.

"When you're ahead after 96 minutes, no matter what happens you should see out the game. If we had done it would have been a wonderful battling win. If not, it's obviously disappointing to concede like that."

Hull's Sergej Jakirovic:

"We didn't deserve to lose the game, especially after having so many chances in the second half. Their goalkeeper was unbelievable with his saves, just like in Bristol.

"What was bad for us was that we conceded a goal on the counterattack to allow them to take the lead 2-1. But I'm very happy for the lads because we didn't surrender.

"We changed things with our substitutes. Between the 70-75th minutes, we dropped a little bit and we couldn't get the ball.

"So we changed and put more pressure on the ball and in the end we got our reward with a very important point. We have more options now off our bench.

"It's very frustrating that we conceded two goals from two shots on target. The first goal was to not concede goals, but it showed the character of our team to come back as we did.

"Every game in this league is huge because there are so many tough teams. We play Southampton next weekend and after what happened at home against Blackburn, we owe our fans a good performance."