Swansea vs Man City preview: FA Cup fifth-round preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Swansea vs Man City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

American pair Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola could both be involved for Swansea's FA Cup fifth-round home tie against Manchester City.

Morris, signed on loan from MLS side the Seattle Sounders, has come off the bench in Swansea's last two league games and is in contention for a first start.

Fellow United States forward Arriola only arrived on loan from DC United over the weekend but has impressed in training and might make the bench.

Midfielder Korey Smith is close to a return after four games out with a quad injury but young striker Liam Cullen, who scored twice in the 5-1 fourth-round victory over Nottingham Forest, faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing recent ankle surgery.

Manchester City will remain without Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake for the match.

Aguero, who scored a controversial late winner when the sides last met in the FA Cup in 2019, returned to training on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus, but is not yet in contention to play.

0:39 Swansea head coach Steve Cooper, who managed England's U17 World Cup winning team, is delighted to see Phil Foden 'showcasing his talent' at Manchester City this season

De Bruyne and Ake are both continuing their own recoveries from injury, but Guardiola reported no fresh concerns ahead of the match.

Though the manager promised to start a strong side at the Liberty Stadium, he indicated a number of youngsters could also make the trip.

Opta stats

0:27 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says goalkeeper Ederson is a potential option for taking penalties, with Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero still injured.

This is the first meeting between Swansea and Man City since their only previous FA Cup tie against each other in March 2019, the Citizens winning 3-2 en route to winning the trophy.

Manchester City have won 12 of their last 14 meetings with Swansea in all competitions (D2), including each of the last six in a row.

Swansea have reached the FA Cup quarter-final in two of the last three seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), having not reached the last eight since 1964 previously.

Man City have won 18 of their 21 FA Cup ties under manager Pep Guardiola. Since the Spaniards first season in England, the Citizens have scored more FA Cup goals than any other side (65).

Swansea have lost seven of their last FA Cup ties against Premier League sides, with the exception being a third round victory at Manchester United in 2013-14.

Man City's Phil Foden has been involved in nine goals in nine appearances in the FA Cup (6 goals, 3 assists). He could become the first Man City player to score in the third, fourth and fifth rounds of the competition in the same season since Shaun Goater in 2000-01.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Norwich City.

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final set to take place at Wembley on Saturday May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

Fifth round: February 9-11

February 9-11 Quarter-finals: Saturday, March 20

Saturday, March 20 Semi-finals: Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 17 Final: Saturday, May 15

3:10 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win at Liverpool

Pitch to Post Review podcast: Title race over?

Alisson may have had cold feet in the 4-1 defeat by Manchester City on Super Sunday, but are Liverpool's excuses running thin? And has their decision-making off the pitch been poor this season?

Jasper Taylor is joined by Gerard Brand and Ben Ransom to talk through the latest round of Premier League fixtures, as Manchester City put one hand on the trophy with a thumping win at Anfield. Would this be Pep Guardiola's best title?

After Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea won for the third straight game, we asses how the German has changed the side's structure, as well as some praise for the underrated Mason Mount.

In the Regional Review, James Cooper joins us to talk all things Manchester United: Is there any danger of David de Gea being dropped? And are they still targetting an attacker in the summer?

And in part four, we look back on a nightmare week for Southampton, who conceded 12 goals in two games.

To hear more, download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Review podcast on your provider