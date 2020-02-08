Swansea 2-3 Derby:Rams edge five-goal thriller

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Derby Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Derby

Derby secured their first away victory since the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship season thanks to Tom Lawrence's late strike which wrapped up a 3-2 win at Swansea.

Martyn Waghorn's first-half tap-in was cancelled out by two goals in two minutes from Yan Dhanda and Kyle Naughton after the interval.

But Phillip Cocu's side rallied with goals from Duane Holmes and Wales international Lawrence to snatch only their second win on the road all season.

The hosts made two changes from the side who earned a hard-fought draw at Preston last time out.

Connor Roberts returned from a shoulder injury to slot back in at right-back, while Wayne Routledge came in for the injured Bersant Celina.

Rams manager Cocu kept faith with 10 of the players who smashed Stoke 4-0 in their last league outing, with with the only change coming up front as Chris Martin gave way for Jason Knight.

The alteration meant Waghorn led the line for the Rams, and it took him only eight minutes to get on the scoresheet at the Liberty Stadium.

Lawrence took aim with a shot from 25 yards that forced Freddie Woodman to tip onto the post, but the rebound fell kindly to Waghorn, who tapped in his 10th goal of the season.

Swansea offered little in response during a flat first-half performance until Matt Grimes sent a free kick into the Derby box on the stroke of half-time.

Joe Rodon rose to meet the cross but headed wide as Derby went in ahead at half-time.

But Swansea's quick-fire double ensured Derby's long wait for an away win continued.

Dhanda was brought on for the second period and made a near instant impact as the Swans levelled after 56 minutes.

The young midfielder robbed Knight of possession and drove deeper into the Rams' half before curling a low shot beyond Ben Hamer into the bottom corner.

And Cooper's side were ahead two minutes later after a moment of chaos in the Derby defence.

Hamer came out but failed to gather Andre Ayew's chipped ball in, which allowed Rhian Brewster to nip in and steal the ball away for Naughton to smash into the unguarded net.

But Swansea's lead lasted less than eight minutes as Holmes fired a half-volley past Woodman after Waghorn's knock down was only half cleared.

And the comeback was complete with 10 minutes to play as both sides pushed for a winner.

Routledge's cheap pass inside his own half was cut out by George Bird, who sprinted forward to launch a counter attack.

Waghorn took up possession and laid the ball off for Lawrence to fire a dipping shot past the motionless Woodman to earn a 3-2 win that leaves Derby only seven points off the play-offs.

What the managers said...

Swansea's Steve Cooper: "We've got to be careful, if we don't start winning games the gap will start getting bigger and bigger, it's that time of the season. We have two games left this week and we've got to react on Tuesday. If we play better then we give ourselves a chance of winning.

"I'm not looking much further than that but I know we're in that part of the season where you have to win games, and especially those home games."

Derby's Phillip Cocu: "Wayne provides quality, a class player, he has character and can also provide a link between the technical staff and the players. When we discuss options on the pitch before the game, I only have to wave and call his name and he gives something extra to us.He speaks a lot to the young players, he gives us organisation, and he works well with Martyn Waghorn. He shows how to press and push and on which side. He provides experience, but also quality.

"The team benefits from him. It's more easy for him now because when he joined us he was a lot in our office and we gave him all the insights into how we work. I am happy to very open but he's seen how we work and now his influence is getting bigger."