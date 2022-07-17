Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sweden Women vs Portugal Women. Women's European Championship Group C.

Leigh Sports Village.

Sweden Women 1

    Portugal Women 0

      goal icon

      Goal! Sweden 1, Portugal Women 0. Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Catarina Amado.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Nathalie Björn (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

      yellow_card icon

      Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_won icon

      Kika Nazareth (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Carole Costa (Portugal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Portugal Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Nathalie Björn (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      offside icon

      Offside, Portugal Women. Patrícia Morais tries a through ball, but Jéssica Silva is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden).

      free_kick_won icon

      Patrícia Morais (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).

      free_kick_won icon

      Dolores Silva (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diana Silva.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Jonna Andersson (Sweden).

      free_kick_won icon

      Jéssica Silva (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.