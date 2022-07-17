21' Goal! Sweden 1, Portugal Women 0. Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

21' Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Catarina Amado.

21' Attempt missed. Nathalie Björn (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

18' Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17' Kika Nazareth (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

17' Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden).

17' Attempt missed. Carole Costa (Portugal Women) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left following a corner.

16' Corner, Portugal Women. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

9' Foul by Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women).

9' Nathalie Björn (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Offside, Portugal Women. Patrícia Morais tries a through ball, but Jéssica Silva is caught offside.

5' Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal Women).

5' Kosovare Asllani (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

4' Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden).

4' Patrícia Morais (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4' Attempt saved. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kosovare Asllani.

3' Foul by Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).

3' Dolores Silva (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Attempt saved. Tatiana Pinto (Portugal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Diana Silva.

1' Attempt blocked. Fridolina Rolfö (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

1' Foul by Jonna Andersson (Sweden).

1' Jéssica Silva (Portugal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.