Sweden 5-0 Portugal: Stunning victory keeps up Swedes' perfect run of reaching knockouts

A brace from Manchester City’s Filippa Angeldahl helped Sweden ease into the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal in their final Group C game.

Victory at the Leigh Sports Village, coupled with Netherlands only beating Switzerland by a three-goal margin, means the No 2 team in the world have avoided France in the last eight stage.

An own goal by Carole Costa, Kosovare Asllani's penalty and a late stunner by Stina Blackstenius saw Sweden win in style to top their group but they must wait until Monday night to discover their knock-out stage opponent with Iceland, Belgium and Italy still able to qualify from Group D.

The big news before kick-off was 230-cap veteran Caroline Seger's fine run of 17 consecutive starts for Sweden in European Championships being ended due to a heel issue.

Portugal also made changes and boss Francisco Neto recalled experienced goalkeeper Patricia Morais, who was in the action immediately with a fine save to deny Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

Down the other end and Costa could have fired Portugal ahead when she got on the end of Andreia Norton's corner but her half-volley flew across the face of goal.

It failed to deter the spirit of the large Swedish contingent in Leigh, who were already bouncing and had a goal to celebrate minutes later.

Image: Sweden players celebrate with their fans after keeping up their perfect record of reaching the European Championships knock-out stages

The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute when Jonna Andersson's corner was not dealt with by Morais, with her weak punch allowing Angeldahl to tap home from close range.

An upset victory for Portugal, who only received a late call-up to this tournament due to Russia's ban, would have sent them through to a maiden quarter-final but they were dealt another blow prior to half-time when Catarina Amado had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.

Rytting Kaneryd received a booking for her tackle on the top of Amado's foot before Sweden were denied a second goal by the offside flag after Blackstenius finished well following Asllani's exceptional flick.

Peter Gerhardsson's team were able to breath a sigh of relief minutes later, thanks to another set-piece.

Asllani took a free-kick near the byline and cut back for Angeldahl, who produced a wonderful curled finish into the corner of the net.

With seven minutes added on due to Amado's injury, Sweden were in the groove and inflicted more pain on Portugal before the half-time whistle.

Andersson's corner went to the near-post this time and Costa, under pressure from Amanda Ilestedt, could only head past her own goalkeeper.

Diana Silva provided Sweden with another helping hand shortly after the break when she handled a cross, which allowed Asllani the chance to score from the spot and the Real Madrid forward stroked home her penalty in cool fashion to make it 4-0.

VAR denied Arsenal's Blackstenius a goal once again on the hour mark when her miscued header, which had crossed the line, was ruled out due to her being in an offside position.

Blackstenius would have the last laugh, and in the process fire a warning to the other contenders, when she got off the mark at Euro 2022 in stoppage time with a superb strike from outside the area into the top corner.

It gave Sweden a thumping victory that saw them top Group C after defending champions Netherlands could only beat Switzerland by a 4-1 scoreline.

What's next?

Sweden will return to Leigh Sports Village to face either Iceland, Belgium or Italy in the third quarter-final on Friday.

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: England vs Spain - kick-off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Germany vs Austria - kick-off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Sweden vs Runners-up Group D - kick-off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: France vs Netherlands - kick-off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final 3 - kick-off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 vs Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 - kick-off 5pm, Wembley