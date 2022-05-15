Swindon 2-1 Port Vale: Harry McKirdy double hands Robins edge in Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final

Harry McKirdy scored twice as Swindon edged the first leg of their Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final 2-1 against Port Vale.

Striker McKirdy scored in each half at the County Ground to put the Robins in the ascendancy in the tie.

But James Wilson's late goal gave Vale - who had been second best for most of the afternoon - real hope of a comeback heading back to Vale Park.

Advantage Swindon after first leg

Swindon enjoyed the better of the first half, and it was from a set-piece where they found the breakthrough on 26 minutes. There were no real surprises with the goalscorer, as McKirdy added to the 20 he got in the regular League Two season with a fine run and a glancing near-post header from a Jonny Williams corner.

It was McKirdy again who struck again on 68 minutes. He brought the ball down and then played it wide for Jack Payne, who saw his shot palmed by goalkeeper Aidan Stone into the path of McKirdy, who showed super composure to volley home his second.

Moments after the second, Swindon had a glorious chance to add a third as a slip from Aaron Martin allowed Josh Davison in on goal, but he could only fire over the bar with McKirdy screaming for the ball to his right.

And that moment could have proved costly for Swindon in this tie, as Vale grabbed a crucial goal on 83 minutes, with former Manchester United striker Wilson popping up at the far post to prod home Jamie Proctor's deflected strike and give them a foothold going into the second leg.

What the managers said...

Swindon's Ben Garner: "We've won the game, first leg done, now we want to go and win again on Thursday. It was disappointing to concede the goal, we had opportunities at the other end and we could have been more clinical. But I'd have taken any win going into the second leg.

"We were in control of the game and we looked the team that would get the [third] goal. The goal came out of nothing, a little deflection, it was unfortunate. But we played ever so well, had good opportunities, and now we need to take that on into the second leg."

Port Vale's Darrell Clarke: "We have to be better in the second leg. Better with the ball, we gave away a sloppy goal from a corner. We were really loose at times. When we strung some passes together we looked like we could hurt them.

"We know they're a good team, but we know we're a good team. Let's hope we can raise the standards in the second leg. We should have played better, we kept in the game and had a bit of a go second half. That late goal changes the complexion of the game. Now we have to win at home, which we're more than capable of doing."

Man of the Match - Harry McKirdy

Danny Gabbidon on Sky Sports Football:

"It can only be one man. He has been absolutely outstanding, the talisman for Swindon all season long. The first one looked like it came off the training ground, the second a really clinical finish."

The second leg takes place at Vale Park on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm with kick-off at 7.45pm.