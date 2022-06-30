Switzerland Women 0-4 England Women: Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway, Beth England and Jill Scott seal win ahead of Euro 2022

England Women were made to wait for an opener by Switzerland Women before eventually signing off their Euro 2022 preparations with a 4-0 win in Zurich.

The Lionesses should have been ahead as early as the third minute when Fran Kirby was denied at point-blank range by Seraina Friedli and, after Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo also passed up early chances, they found chances at a premium before the break.

Switzerland may have taken the lead themselves when Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic miscued a far-post volley moments after she had cleared Rachel Daly's header from a corner off the line.

England got their breakthrough 11 minutes into the second period when Alessia Russo nodded Leah Williamson's diagonal ball into the far corner and with that goal, added to the introduction of Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly, they never looked back.

Georgia Stanway doubled their advantage from the penalty spot after Lara Marti was unfortunate to fall on the ball and strike it with her arm, and three minutes later Beth England added a third with a sharp header from a corner.

England ratings England: Earps (6), Daly (6), Bright (6), Williamson (7), Greenwood (6), Stanway (6), Walsh (6), Mead (5), Kirby (6), Hemp (7), Russo (7).



Subs: Toone (7), England (7), Carter (6), Kelly (7), Parris (6), Scott (7).



Player of the match: Leah Williamson.

Veteran midfielder Jill Scott rounded off the final moments of England's preparations with a close-range finish from a Kelly cross to sign the Lionesses off for their Euro 2022 opener with Austria next week without any fresh injury concerns, and a clean sweep of victories from their three warm-up games.

England made to toil before eventual breakthrough

Among the things Sarina Wiegman still has to work on is the Lionesses' ability to play through the lines, an issue which reared its head during an at-times frustrating display in Zurich.

Switzerland came into the game on the back of a 7-0 thrashing by Germany and looked to remain compact throughout to avoid a repeat performance.

Image: Alessia Russo (left) gave England the lead with her fourth international goal

England threatened to pile on the disappointment early on when Kirby slid in to turn home a loose ball from Kiera Walsh's pass, but directed it close enough to Friedli to allow the Fiorentina goalkeeper to make a superb save.

She was saved a hero-to-zero moment by only millimetres minutes later, spilling Alessia Russo's close-range effort before clawing it away on the line as the Lionesses' early promise continued.

But after Beth Mead passed up another opportunity to set Russo away, England never returned to the intensity of their first 10 minutes and as their tempo dropped, so did Switzerland's defensive line to frustrate the Lionesses.

Eight of the team who had put five past Holland on Friday started against Switzerland, but they looked toothless trying to play forward in open play.

That changed when Russo's goal, from a perfectly judged Williamson ball out wide, and England's build-up instantly looked more natural added to the introduction of their substitutions.

Kelly's directness and quality of delivery caused the Swiss defence continuous problems while Toone's ability to take the ball on the turn helped get the visitors on the front foot.

The chances soon began to flow. England nodded Kelly's excellent delivery straight at Friedli and Hemp was denied on the line from another wonderful cross moments before Marti was penalised by the referee for handball, allowing Stanway to fire home from the spot.

England made amends by nodding home her next chance from a Stanway corner, and could have added more through a wayward Toone header before Scott headed in a late fourth as she became the latest to profit from Kelly's superb creativity.

Wiegman: We're about more than our starting line-up

Image: Russo's header sparked a run of three goals in 20 minutes to secure a comfortable victory in Zurich

England coach Wiegman emphasised her squad's strength in depth with the four changes she made minutes after the Lionesses' opener helping to change the flow of the game in their favour.

She told ITV: "It was a very good result, we scored a lot of goals in the second half which showed we have a very fit team. They got tired, we brought on some substitutes and it also showed again that we don't play with 11 players, we have so many more in our squad and can make a change in the second half.

"We started well, had three big chances at the start of the game, and it would've been easy to score those goals, but when we didn't they got some chances and we have to do a little better at that.

"We had to speed up the game in the first half, the ball tempo was too low, and then they can organise all the time. We did that better in the second half and they got more tired.

"We always have things to improve, I think we're in a very good place but that'll show in the Euros. These are all friendlies, it's very nice to learn from it but it really starts next Wednesday. We're in a very good place but still have to improve a couple of things."

Now the Lionesses are in full Euro 2022 mode, with their preparation games all completed ahead of their opening group game with Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

They then face Norway at the Amex Stadium on July 11 and Northern Ireland at St Mary's on July 15.

