Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa. Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur 0

    Aston Villa 0

      Latest Premier League Odds

      Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

      Tottenham look set to still be without Steven Bergwijn, while Villa boss Dean Smith could stick with the same XI; follow Tottenham vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog; watch free match highlights on Sky Sports digital platforms and YouTube channel shortly after FT

      Friday 1 October 2021 13:37, UK

      Tottenham midfielder Steven Bergwijn (PA)
      Image: Tottenham look set to still be without Steven Bergwijn

      Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

      Team news

      Tottenham look set to still be without Steven Bergwijn for the visit of Aston Villa.

      The Netherlands international has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle and is unlikely to be fit.

      Ben Davies has suspected appendicitis and missed Thursday's Europa Conference League win over NS Mura.

      Villa boss Dean Smith could stick with the same XI that won at Manchester United last week.

      Axel Tuanzebe is available having been ineligible against his parent club at Old Trafford but Leon Bailey (quad) is not expected to resume training until the international break.

      Morgan Sanson (hamstring) and Trezeguet (knee) remain out.

      How to follow

      Follow Tottenham vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

      Last time out...

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Spurs in the Premier League

      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Manchester United in the Premier League

      Opta stats

      • Tottenham have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Aston Villa (L2), though those two defeats in that run have come in home games (0-1 in April 2015, 1-2 in May 2021).
      • Aston Villa are looking to win consecutive league games against Spurs for the first time since September 2008, while they last won consecutive away games against the London side back in August 1995.
      • Since the start of last season, Aston Villa have won three of their seven Premier League away games in London (D1 L3), including a 2-1 victory at Spurs. The Villans had won just three of their previous 29 top-flight visits to the capital before this (D4 L22).
      • Tottenham have lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 9-1. They last lost four in a row in the competition in November 2004 (a run of 6).
      • Aston Villa are looking for three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since winning their first four games in the competition last season. Meanwhile, the last time the Villans won three consecutive top-flight games without conceding was in December 2009 (a run of four, of which the second was a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford).
