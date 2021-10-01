Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Tottenham look set to still be without Steven Bergwijn for the visit of Aston Villa.

The Netherlands international has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle and is unlikely to be fit.

Ben Davies has suspected appendicitis and missed Thursday's Europa Conference League win over NS Mura.

Villa boss Dean Smith could stick with the same XI that won at Manchester United last week.

Axel Tuanzebe is available having been ineligible against his parent club at Old Trafford but Leon Bailey (quad) is not expected to resume training until the international break.

Morgan Sanson (hamstring) and Trezeguet (knee) remain out.

How to follow

Follow Tottenham vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

