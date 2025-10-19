Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa: Emiliano Bunedia's late winner makes it five straight victories for visitors

Substitute Emiliano Buendia’s late winner sealed a 2-1 turnaround win for Aston Villa at Tottenham to continue their resurgence.

Villa's first away league win of the season gave Unai Emery's side their fifth straight victory in all competitions, after they had failed to win their first six games this season.

But for Spurs, their home woes worsened - their four points in four home Premier League games this season is their poorest home start to a league campaign since 2008/09 (one point from four games).

Player ratings Tottenham: Vicario (6); Porro (6), Danso (6), Van de Ven (6), Spence (6); Palhinha (6), Bentancur (7); Kudus (6), Simons (5), Odobert (5); Tel (5).



Subs: Richarlison (6), Bergvall (6), Kolo Muani (6), Sarr (n/a), Johnson (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (7); Cash (8), Kona (7), Torres (7), Digne (7); Kamara (7), Onana (6); Guessand (6), Rogers (7), McGinn (7); Malen (6).



Subs: Buendia (7), Watkins (6), Maatsen (6), Barkley (6).



Player of the Match: Matty Cash.

Villa had to recover from Rodrigo Bentancur's fifth-minute opener as he slammed home from close range to give Spurs the perfect start.

But Villa grew into the game, and Morgan Rogers brought them level with a stunning 37th-minute strike.

Rogers' first goal of the season was described as "beautiful" by Sky Sports' Roy Keane after he arrowed a dipping effort from distance past Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The England international's upturn in form, having assisted in the wins over Burnley and Fulham, has coincided with Villa's strong improvement that told in the second half.

In the 77th minute, wonderful link-up play between full-backs Matty Cash and Lucas Digne, with Keane calling Cash's pass "ball of the season", saw Digne tee up substitute Buendia to curl home into the bottom far corner.

Tottenham failed to have a shot on target after Buendia's goal as their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end.

The defeat also means Spurs have now won just three of their last 18 Premier League games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Thomas Frank's side dropped to sixth as 10th-place Villa climbed into the top half to move three points off the top four.

Team news: Spurs were forced into a late change after captain Cristian Romero was injured in the warm-up and replaced by Kevin Danso. Before Romero’s injury, Spurs changed one from the win at Leeds as Djed Spence came in for the injured Destiny Udogie.

Ollie Watkins started on the bench for Aston Villa as Unai Emery made two changes from the win over Burnley. Evann Guessand came in for, while midfielder Amadou Onana replaced the benched Lamare Bogarde.

Opta Stats: Spurs lose again without Romero

Since the start of 2023-24, Tottenham Hotspur have won just 23 per cent of their Premier League games without defender Cristian Romero (6/26), compared to a 50 per cent league win rate when he has played in this time (29/58).

Since the start of last season, Tottenham Hotspur have dropped more points from winning positions at home in the Premier League (19) than any other side, losing five times after leading at home in the division in this time, also a league-high tally.

In his 160 Premier League games as a manager, Aston Villa's Unai Emery has seen his sides both score and concede in 101 of them, a ratio of 63 per cent. This is the highest proportion of the 80 managers to take charge of 100+ Premier League matches.

Aged 23 years and 85 days, Morgan Rogers became the sixth-youngest player to record 25 Premier League goal involvements for Aston Villa (12 goals, 13 assists), and youngest since Christian Benteke in August 2013 (22y 257d).

