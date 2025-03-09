Tottenham 2-2 Bournemouth: Heung-Min Son pinches a point for Spurs as Premier League points are shared

Heung-Min Son scored a late penalty to salvage a point for Tottenham against Bournemouth in a 2-2 draw after he was fouled by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was in desperate need of a lift after Thursday's flat display in their Europa League defeat at AZ Alkmaar and had Cristian Romero back, but watched the Cherries roar into a 2-0 lead.

Spurs could have been a goal down inside 20 seconds when Romero presented Evanilson with a glorious opportunity but Guglielmo Vicario made a smart stop.

Team news: Romero & Solanke fit Cristian Romero made his first appearance since November for Spurs as he partnered Kevin Danso at the back and Dominic Solanke startsed in attack against his former club.

Ryan Christie was deemed fit enough to start despite an ongoing groin problem that requires surgery at some point. Evanilson missed seven Premier League games through injury but was fit again and led the line.

The goal eventually came just before the break when Milos Kerkez flew down the flank and delivered a sensational cross that was swept home by Marcus Tavernier.

Justin Kluivert thought he had doubled the lead on 52 minutes but VAR spotted a clear offside on Antonine Semenyo. However, Andoni Iraola's fluent side grabbed the second goal when Evanilson clipped home a lovely finish.

Player ratings: Spurs: Vicario (8), Porro (6), Romero (6), Danso (6), Spence (7), Sarr (6), Bissouma (5), Bentancur (6), Johnson (6), Solanke (6), Odobert (6)



Subs: Son (8), Bergvall (7), Van de Ven (7)



Bournemouth: Kepa (4), Hill (7), Huijsen (9), Cook (7), Kerkez (8), Adams (7), Christie (7), Tavernier (7), Kluivert (7), Semenyo (7), Evanilson (7)



Subs: Brooks (6), Scott (6), Dango (6), Sinisterra (7)



Player of the Match: Dean Huijsen

Spurs were set for a 15th league defeat of the campaign at this point.

Image: Evanilson celebrates after doubling Bournemouth's lead at Spurs

The home crowd were getting restless with their team but the response came, albeit in fortunate circumstances, when Pape Sarr's overhit cross looped over Kepa and into the top corner.

Micky van de Ven had been introduced for his eagerly-anticipated return by this point and Son then grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, drawing a needless foul from Kepa inside the area when there was little danger on. The South Korean stepped up and cheekily dispatched the penalty.

The result eases the pressure somewhat on Ange Postecoglou ahead of Thursday's do-or-die Europa League second leg against AZ Alkmaar.

Ange: It became a game that suited them

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou:

"To come back from 2-0 down, the positives are there. We've shown a really strong will to get something out of the game, which, to be fair, that's probably what's been missing this year. I think there's a lot of games we've lost where games have just petered out.

"If we hadn't got sort of more of those single-goal defeats we had in terms of draws like we did today, we'd be in a better position in the league.

"It ended up becoming a basketball game. And that really suits them. That's kind of their template.

"There's obviously a sense of nervousness there and we're getting players back that have been out for quite a while.

"I think some of it is just that little bit of anxiety and nervousness, which we need to get under control, and stay calm in these moments.

"But they persevered, which to me shows they still have belief in what we are doing."

