Tottenham 0-1 Bournemouth: Cherries inflict Thomas Frank's first Premier League defeat as Spurs boss

Thomas Frank suffered his first Premier League defeat as Spurs head coach after Bournemouth deservedly won 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A woeful Spurs had just one shot on target, which came in the 68th minute, in a sorry performance that ended Frank’s honeymoon following opening league wins against Burnley and Manchester City.

Spurs could have moved top with a win over Bournemouth, but the visitors looked like the team aiming for the summit with an outstanding performance in north London that saw them have 19 shots, with six on target.

Their very first effort in the fifth minute put them ahead as centre-back Marcos Senesi picked out an unmarked Evanilson inside the box, and he hit a shot that deflected off Spurs captain Cristian Romero to loop over goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

It was Spurs’ first Premier League goal conceded under Frank, and they should have been 2-0 down before half-time as Evanilson dragged wide quickly after, before Antoine Semenyo headed over from close range.

A dismal first half from Spurs saw the home side fail to have a shot as they sorely lacked creativity that the club hope new £51m signing Xavi Simons will bring, with the attacker watching on after his presentation before kick-off.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Tottenham signing Xavi Simons is unveiled to the home fans ahead of their Premier League fixture against Bournemouth

The Cherries’ one-way traffic continued early in the second half as Vicario made good saves to deny Semenyo and Evanilson, with Brooks hitting the bar from the latter’s rebound.

Despite changes from Frank, Spurs failed to trouble Bournemouth with substitutes Wilson Odobert blasting over in the 79th minute and Mathys Tel volleying wide in stoppage time.

Andoni Iroala’s side held on to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since January, while Frank has plenty to ponder during the upcoming international break.

Team news Both teams were unchanged from their last Premier League outings.

Dominic Solanke was absent from the Spurs squad due to a minor ankle injury.

Story of the match in stats...