Tottenham 2-0 Brentford: Xavi Simons stars as Thomas Frank enjoys winning reunion against his former club

Xavi Simons scored his first Tottenham goal to give Thomas Frank a much-needed 2-0 home win over his former club Brentford.

Spurs' first Premier League home victory since the opening day ended a five-game winless run in all competitions to hand Frank a winning reunion against Brentford, whom he left in the summer to join Tottenham after six-and-a-half years in charge of the Bees.

Simons, on his first start in nearly a month, starred in the win as the £51m signing's goal and assist not only eased the pressure on Frank but lifted the home supporters, who enjoyed a shot-laden display that should have seen Spurs win by more.

Player ratings Tottenham: Spurs: Vicario (7); Porro (7), Romero (7), Van de Ven (8), Spence (7); Bentancur (6), Gray (7); Kudus (8), Simons (9), Richarlison (8); Kolo Muani (6).



Subs: Danso (6), Palhinha (6), Odobert (6), Sarr (6).



Brentford: Kelleher (8); Ajer (5), Van den Berg (6), Collins (6), Kayode (6); Henderson (6), Yarmoliuk (6), Damsgaard (5); Schade (5), Thiago (6), Ouattara (5).



Subs: Henry (6), Jensen (6), Hickey (6), Janelt (6), Lewis-Potter (n/a).



Player of the Match: Xavi Simons.

Spurs' first of their seven shots on target - their most in a league this season - resulted in a 25th-minute goal as Simons squared across for Richarlison to finish.

Simons then opened his Spurs account on his 19th appearance with a fine solo run from the halfway line as he tucked home coolly just before half-time.

Sky Sports News' Tim Sherwood labelled Brentford's defending "horrendous" for Simons' goal as the visitors struggled in north London, producing just one shot on target.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews, who replaced Frank and was a set-piece coach under the Dane, must fix their dire form on the road following a seventh defeat in eight away league games this season.

But for Frank, he will be hoping this win - just Spurs' fourth in their last 22 home league matches - can be the start of a better record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as his side moved up to eighth, just three points off the top four.

Frank 'so pleased' for Simons

Image: Tottenham Hotspur's Xavi Simons celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank speaking to Sky Sports on Simons' display:

"I'm so pleased for him. He's been working very hard on the training pitch, working hard in the gym; he's a 24/7 pro.

"He's so determined, and it's a combination of him growing into it and the team becoming more in sync around him. Everything was on the same page today."

On the win: "After a few tough games, it's so nice to see a much more complete performance today. I think offensively, we looked such a threat going forward.

"I liked the dynamic and the runs out wide, I liked the pace we played with when we went forward, and I liked the aggression we showed in the duels and in the press - that's such a big thing.

"We created a lot of dangerous situations and chances, and on the flip side, we defended very well too, which you need to do. We only gave up four shots, so it really was the complete performance we've been searching for.

"It was a very good step today and we need to keep building on it."

Andrews: We weren't at the levels we have shown

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was a really disappointing result - and if we're being completely honest, a disappointing performance in the first half. It wasn't at the levels we've shown this season.

"In this league, with the quality of individuals the opposition have, if you're not quite at it, you can be punished - and that's exactly what happened to us in the first half.

"We went to the Emirates, went toe-to-toe with Arsenal, and we've played consistently well. This is probably the first half since the opening game of the season where I felt we weren't quite at the levels.

"Away from home, some of the performances have been there - the results just haven't followed, and obviously we've suffered another defeat today.

"Some of the away performances have been very good, but today's performance simply wasn't good enough - and that's what we need to focus on correcting."

Analysis: Simons finally has lift-off

Image: Tottenham's Xavi Simons celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Brentford

It has been a long time coming, but Simons finally has lift-off at Spurs.

A first Tottenham goal in a player-of-the-match display, Simons showed why the club paid £51m to sign him in the summer.

The Netherlands international shone playing in his natural No. 10 role rather than out on the left wing, where he was positioned when he initially joined the club.

That issue contributed to a tough start to life in north London, as some questioned his arrival. But the only question being asked now is - why did he start on the bench in Tottenham's last four games?

Handed his first start since November 8, Simons starred against Brentford, having the most shots (4) and shots on target (2) of any player in the match.

His assist for Richarlison's opener, followed by his stunning solo goal, will give the 22-year-old huge confidence he had been lacking.

Asked at his post-match press conference whether it was a breakthrough performance for Simons, Spurs boss Thomas Frank replied: "Definitely. I'm so happy for him. He's been working very hard. He's a top pro.

"He's so determined. He wanted it so badly in every aspect of his game, and it's just a little bit of adaptation."

It could also be a breakthrough display for Frank. His side produced their second-highest xG total in a Premier League game this season (2.15) and their most shots on target (7).

For now, the discontent and pressure around Frank has been lifted with Spurs fans finally treated to a positive home performance, with Simons at the heart of it.

Opta facts: Spurs keep Brentford quiet

Image: Richarlison celebrates his goal against Brentford

Thomas Frank's Tottenham faced their fewest shots (4), shots on target (1) and lowest xG against total (0.29) in a Premier League game this season.

Tottenham recorded just their fourth home Premier League win of 2025, and their first since the opening day of the season against Burnley, ending their six-game run without a home win (D2 L4).

Only Wolves (1) have collected fewer points on the road in the Premier League this season than Brentford (3), while their seven losses is the joint-most along with Burnley.

Tottenham's Xavi Simons both scored and assisted in the same game for the ninth time in Europe's big five leagues.

Across 2025, Tottenham's Richarlison has scored eight goals in his 13 Premier League starts, while his 10 goals overall in the competition this calendar year is his joint-most, along with 2019.

Story of the match in stats...

