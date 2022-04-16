Tottenham 0-1 Brighton: Leandro Trossard scores in final minute to complete north London double

Leandro Trossard's excellent 90th-minute finish for Brighton in a 1-0 win at Tottenham secured a remarkable north London double for the Seagulls, a week after they beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Graham Potter's side frustrated Spurs throughout the contest and then Trossard showed some skill in the box to make room to prod past Hugo Lloris to grab Brighton's first win at Tottenham since 1981.

Spurs had scored at least twice in each of their previous seven but failed to have a single shot on target over the 90 minutes, with Heung-Min Son denied by excellent blocks from Joel Veltman and Trossard in the second half.

Antonio Conte's team had gone into the game hoping to move six points clear of rivals Arsenal but Mikel Arteta's side now have the chance to bounce back from last week's 2-1 defeat to Brighton at Southampton on Saturday afternoon. The fifth-placed Gunners could move level on points with Spurs, with a game in hand.

The tight contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could have played out quite differently had referee Craig Pawson seen a couple of instances differently in the first half. A below-his-best Dejan Kulusevski was fortunate not to connect when he swung an elbow at Marc Cucurella - that would have earned him more than the yellow he received.

Meanwhile, Enock Mwepu was walking a tightrope after going into the book himself for a trip on Sergio Reguilon and escaped a second yellow despite stepping on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's foot with a clumsy challenge.

But Brighton got to half-time, replaced Mwepu and then found their moment of magic in the final moments through Trossard to make it back-to-back wins.

More to follow.

What's next?

Spurs head to Brentford for the Saturday Night Football at 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League - while Brighton travel to league leaders Manchester City on Wednesday at 8pm.