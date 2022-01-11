Tottenham vs Chelsea: Carabao Cup semi-final preview, team news, stats, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and how to watch ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Tottenham will not have any of their injured players back for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.

Spurs, who are trailing 2-0 from the first leg, are without Heung-Min Son (muscle), Steven Bergwijn, Eric Dier (both calf) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) for the game.

It remains to be seen whether Tanguy Ndombele will be involved after he was booed off the pitch by supporters at the weekend.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Tanganga, Doherty, Davies, Rodon, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Gil, Lo Celso, Kane, Scarlett.

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante could return for Chelsea after Covid-19 isolation. Brazil defender Silva and France midfielder Kante were bidding to prove their fitness in training on Tuesday.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso can return having been rested in the FA Cup win over Chesterfield, but Trevoh Chalobah remains sidelined with hamstring trouble.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Silva, Rudiger, Christensen, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho, Niguez, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku, Vale, Hall.

How to follow

Tottenham vs Chelsea is live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final match between Chelsea and Tottenham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antonio Conte says there are many problems to solve at Spurs and his job is to make sure that he is getting the best from his players amid continued transfer rumours

Antonio Conte says he has held productive talks with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about players he wants to bring to Tottenham.

Conte has made an assessment of his squad's capabilities and says recruitment decisions now lay in the hands of others at the club.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg visit of Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, Conte said: "First of all we have spoken about the situation. It was a good meeting because the owner and (Fabio) Paratici, they started together this season.

"I came in the middle. For sure, they know the situation better than me. It was a good meeting to tell them my thoughts after the two months I spent in Tottenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Good Morning Transfers' Jess Creighton reports that Tottenham would consider offers for Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Matt Doherty this month

"What I want? I spoke with the club and I have my thoughts about the situation and I think the most important thing is the club must decide the best way to go.

"I don't have expectations. I am a coach and I know that we have to solve many problems. For me, the best possible way is to get the most out of my players and working with squad.

"That is the only way I can improve the situation and the squad. The club knows very well our situation and have to take the best decision.

"I don't know [about other clubs' transfer plans for January]. I have said to the club my vision and what I have found here. After this the club has to decide the best way the club has to go. I'm a coach and I teach football and try to improve players and the level of this squad.

"Then we'll see the decision of the club, if there is the possibility [to improve] or not. For me, it is important to be honest with the club about my vision, expectation and what I have found and how we can improve."

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says he feels relaxed about possible transfers and is happy with his squad as it stands