Tottenham 3-4 Chelsea: Blues fight back from two goals down to win and move four points off leaders Liverpool

Chelsea fought back from two goals down to win 4-3 at London rivals Tottenham to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points.

Spurs, who have blown a two-goal lead for the second time this season after losing 3-2 at Brighton in October, were 2-0 up after just 11 minutes through Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski as Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was forced into a change of boots after slipping for both goals.

Jadon Sancho then got the visitors back into the game in the 17th minute as he produced a wonderful curling low finish off the post from outside the box.

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo escaped a first-half red card for an over-the-ball tackle on Pape Matar Sarr despite a VAR review - a decision which Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher described as "unbelievable".

Caicedo then won a second-half penalty as he drew a rash challenge from Yves Bissouma that allowed Palmer to equalise from the spot in the 61st minute.

Chelsea always looked likeliest to win the game and Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround in the 73rd minute with a powerful near-post volley.

Spurs' defensive frailties were on display again as Sarr gave away another poor penalty that allowed Palmer to produce a cool Panenka in the 84th minute to extend their lead.

Heung-Min Son pulled a stoppage-time goal back but it was too little too late as Chelsea held on for a fourth straight league win to move second behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand after the Reds' match against Everton was postponed on Saturday.

Spurs, meanwhile, are heading in the opposite direction with back-to-back league defeats leaving them 11th, seven points off the top four and boss Ange Postecoglou under even more pressure.

Merse and Carra: Chelsea are in the title race

Image: Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates scoring their third goal of the game

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"It's a massive result. This is Chelsea's biggest game of the season - go to Tottenham and win, four points behind Liverpool.

"They're in the title race and are Liverpool's biggest threat. They haven't got European football - they've got another team for that."

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:

"This Chelsea team is no underdog story. This is a team that has spent £1.2bn but what they're doing this season is something totally unexpected.

"This club are right in the mix for a title challenge."

