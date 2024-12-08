Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea. Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance61,184.
Tottenham Hotspur 3
- D Solanke (5th minute)
- D Kulusevski (11th minute)
- H Son (96th minute)
Chelsea 4
- J Sancho (17th minute)
- C Palmer (61st minute pen, 84th minute pen)
- E Fernández (73rd minute)
Tottenham 3-4 Chelsea: Blues fight back from two goals down to win and move four points off leaders Liverpool
Report and free match highlights as Chelsea come from two goals down to win 4-3 at rivals Spurs; Cole Palmer scores two penalties to help Blues move second and cut gap to leaders Liverpool; pressure mounts on Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou as his side suffer back-to-back losses and sit 11th
Sunday 8 December 2024 19:01, UK
Chelsea fought back from two goals down to win 4-3 at London rivals Tottenham to close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points.
Spurs, who have blown a two-goal lead for the second time this season after losing 3-2 at Brighton in October, were 2-0 up after just 11 minutes through Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski as Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella was forced into a change of boots after slipping for both goals.
Jadon Sancho then got the visitors back into the game in the 17th minute as he produced a wonderful curling low finish off the post from outside the box.
- As it happened | Teams | Match stats
- Live Premier League table | Watch free PL highlights
- Stream the Premier League with NOW
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo escaped a first-half red card for an over-the-ball tackle on Pape Matar Sarr despite a VAR review - a decision which Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher described as "unbelievable".
Caicedo then won a second-half penalty as he drew a rash challenge from Yves Bissouma that allowed Palmer to equalise from the spot in the 61st minute.
Trending
- Chelsea upset Spurs to go second in fiery SEVEN-GOAL thriller
- Tottenham 3-4 Chelsea - Premier League result, reaction and highlights
- NFL Sunday LIVE! Barkley's Eagles look to avoid shock defeat
- Wolff: I want Hamilton at Ferrari to win title if Mercedes cannot
- Chelsea couldn't win the title, could they?
- Man Utd latest: From wanted to unwanted - Ashworth's manic 10 months
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- Key moment in title race? Martinelli offside 'biggest VAR decision of season'
- Liverpool latest: 'Salah close to signing new deal'
- McLaren end 26-year wait for teams' title after Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP
Chelsea always looked likeliest to win the game and Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround in the 73rd minute with a powerful near-post volley.
Spurs' defensive frailties were on display again as Sarr gave away another poor penalty that allowed Palmer to produce a cool Panenka in the 84th minute to extend their lead.
Heung-Min Son pulled a stoppage-time goal back but it was too little too late as Chelsea held on for a fourth straight league win to move second behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand after the Reds' match against Everton was postponed on Saturday.
Spurs, meanwhile, are heading in the opposite direction with back-to-back league defeats leaving them 11th, seven points off the top four and boss Ange Postecoglou under even more pressure.
Merse and Carra: Chelsea are in the title race
Sky Sports' Paul Merson:
"It's a massive result. This is Chelsea's biggest game of the season - go to Tottenham and win, four points behind Liverpool.
"They're in the title race and are Liverpool's biggest threat. They haven't got European football - they've got another team for that."
Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher:
"This Chelsea team is no underdog story. This is a team that has spent £1.2bn but what they're doing this season is something totally unexpected.
"This club are right in the mix for a title challenge."