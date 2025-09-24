Tottenham 3-0 Doncaster: Joao Palhinha scores overhead kick opener in Spurs' third-round Carabao Cup win

Joao Palhinha scored an overhead kick opener to help Tottenham beat League One side Doncaster 3-0 at home in the Carabao Cup third round.

Thomas Frank's side have been handed a tough draw in the fourth round as they travel to holders Newcastle, with the tie taking place in the week commencing October 27.

Palhinha was one of four players to retain his place against Doncaster from Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Brighton as Frank made seven changes.

The Portugal international, who played at centre-back, struck an acrobatic 14th-minute goal from a corner as he pounced on Doncaster goalkeeper Ian Lawlor's poor punch to finish wonderfully into an empty net.

Spurs doubled their lead just three minutes later as Doncaster defender Jay McGrath turned Wilson Odobert's fizzing low cross into his own net.

Doncaster were denied a route back into the game by Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who made a fabulous 39th-minute save to tip Owen Bailey's first-time volley across goal onto the post.

Spurs struggled in the second half as they had less of the ball than their lower-league visitors, who lacked the final-third quality to threaten a comeback.

There was a Spurs debut late on for 16-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett - and the academy graduate nearly had a hand in a goal as he played in Destiny Udogie, whose ball across was tapped home by Lucas Bergvall, but Brennan Johnson was offside in the build-up.

Johnson, however, made up for his error by scoring with the final touch of the game in stoppage time as he deftly finished off his one-on-one chance after being released by Bergvall.

The victory means Spurs have progressed from 18 of their last 19 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division.

Tottenham now turn their attentions back to the Premier League as they host bottom-side Wolves on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.