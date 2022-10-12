Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt: Heung-Min Son scores twice to send Spurs top of Champions League Group D

Tottenham nervously held on for a 3-2 home win over 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt to go top of Champions League Group D thanks to Heung-Min Son's double.

Spurs were cruising to victory over the Germans after Son's goals and Harry Kane's penalty saw them recover superbly from Daichi Kamada's opener to give Antonio Conte's side a 3-1 half-time lead.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men just 15 minutes into the second half when Tuta was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of three minutes for fouls on Son.

Team news Tottenham made three changes for the Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt as Richarlison, Emerson Royal and Clement Lenglet came in for Yves Bissouma, Matt Doherty and Ben Davies.

Lucas Moura returned to the bench after a lengthy injury absence with a tendon issue.

But a spirited Frankfurt pulled one back in the 87th minute as substitute Faride Alidou headed in from a corner to set up a nervy finish.

Kane then missed a penalty in the 92nd minute to make the win safe and was nearly punished by Alidou, whose last-minute effort was saved by Hugo Lloris.

Tottenham held on for a victory that means they can qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home in their next group game on October 26.

How Spurs made hard work of win...

Image: Son celebrates his equaliser for Spurs after Frankfurt had taken an early lead

Spurs' first home game of October got off to a bad start as Frankfurt took a 14th-minute lead after Kamada punished Eric Dier's mistake. The England centre-back's heavy touch in the area allowed Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode to set up the Japan international who rolled the ball into an empty net.

But Spurs responded emphatically as they scored three goals in 16 minutes, starting with Son's cool finish (20) after being sent through by Kane.

The England captain then scored his first Champions League goal of the season from the spot (28) to give Tottenham the lead after referee Carlos del Cerro Grande awarded him a penalty following a VAR review for a tackle by Kristijan Jakic.

Son made it 3-1 in the 36th minute with a thunderous first-time volley from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's cross.

Image: Harry Kane scored his first Champions League goal since November 2019

Tottenham looked to be in for a comfortable last half an hour following Tuta's red card, but the away side scored with three minutes to go to set up a tense finale.

Spurs substitute Bryan Gil then won a stoppage-time penalty after being brought down by Hrvoje Smolcic but the drama continued as Kane missed the penalty.

Fortunately for the Spurs striker, Conte's side held on for the win to take control of Group D.

Conte: We have to learn from this | 'Draw would've been a disaster'

Image: Antonio Conte believes a draw would have been a 'disaster' for Spurs

Spurs boss Antonio Conte speaking to BT Sport:

"We could have scored many, many goals. Instead, until the end we suffered. For sure, we have to try to learn about this situation and understand the game is never ended.

"But an important win for us. We started in a difficult way but a good reaction, we scored three goals, we had many chances to improve - good saves from their goalkeeper - and in the end we're leading our group.

"And in the next game against Sporting Lisbon we have to try to get three points to go through to the next round.

"We used the first game [against Frankfurt] to improve and understand how to hurt them. We played a good game, we created many chances and we have to continue in this way.

"At the same time we have to understand, to learn about this game that until the end we have to stay focused.

"It was a disaster if we drew a game like this."

Opta stats: Kane has missed two of last four penalties

Since the start of last season, Mohamed Salah (39) is the only Premier League player with more goals in all competitions than Tottenham duo Harry Kane (36) and Heung-Min Son (29).

Despite also scoring one in this game, Harry Kane has missed two of his last four penalties in all competitions for Tottenham, having scored 21 successive spot kicks for Spurs before this.

Since the start of last season, Tottenham have seen their opponents receive 10 red cards in all competitions, more than any other Premier League side.

Tottenham Hotspur

Everton Saturday 15th October 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Tottenham return to Premier League action on Saturday as they host Everton, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4.30pm; kick-off 5.30pm.

Conte's side then face Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19 in an 8.15pm kick-off.

Four days later, Spurs welcome Newcastle to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 23, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.