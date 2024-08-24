Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Spurs earn first win of new season as Toffees suffer another heavy defeat

Everton’s miserable start to the new season continued after a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham, which saw goalkeeper Jordan Pickford make a huge error.

After a 3-0 home defeat to Brighton on the opening weekend, Sean Dyche's side have now conceded seven goals from their first two games and sit bottom of the Premier League without scoring.

Spurs' opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was unstoppable, however, as Yves Bissouma thundered home from just outside the edge of the box off the underside of the bar in the 14th minute to put his laughing gas incident behind him.

Everton make their worst ever top-flight start... Everton have lost their first two games in a top-flight season by 3+ goals for the first time in their history.

Then came Pickford's blunder as England's number one dallied on James Tarkowski's backpass to allow Heung-Min Son to nick the ball off him and finish into an empty net in the 25th minute.

Pickford's embarrassment summed up a poor first half from the visitors, whose only shot on target came in the 58th minute when substitute and debutant Jesper Lindstrom saw an effort saved by Guglielmo Vicario.

But just as Everton began to get a foothold in the second half, the Toffees were undone at a corner in the 71st minute as Cristian Romero headed home on his 100th Spurs appearance.

Player ratings: Tottenham: Vicario (7); Porro (7), Romero (9), Van de Ven (8), Udogie (7); Bissouma (8), Maddison (7), Kulusevski (7); Johnson (7), Son (9), Odobert (7).



Subs: Richarlison (6), Sarr (6), Gray (6), Spence (6), Bergvall (6).



Everton: Pickford (4); Dixon (6), Tarkowski (6), Keane (6), Mykolenko (6); Iroegbunam (5), Gueye (5); Harrison (5), Doucoure (5), McNeil (6); Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Ndiaye (6), Lindstrom (6), Beto (6), Armstrong (n/a).



Player of the Match: Heung-Min Son.

More misery came just six minutes later for Everton as a wonderful surging run from Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven saw him tee up Son, who finished low from a tight angle for his second of the game.

While Spurs' season is now up and running with their first victory of the new season after Monday's 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Leicester, Everton's concerns will only have deepened. They have now lost their opening two Premier League matches for the third consecutive season and remain without an away league victory in 2024.

Team news Summer signing Wilson Odobert was handed his Tottenham debut as club-record arrival Dominic Solanke missed out with an ankle injury.

Odobert was one of three changes made by Ange Postecoglou as Yves Bissouma returned following a one-game suspension for his laughing gas incident as Pape Sarr dropped to the bench, while Dejan Kulusevski was also given his first start of the season replacing the concussed Rodrigo Bentancur.

Everton made one change from their opening weekend defeat to Brighton as 19-year-old Roman Dixon was handed his debut, replacing the suspended Ashley Young.

Dyche: It's not our first rodeo

Everton boss Sean Dyche speaking at his post-match press conference:

"It's difficult here and we are stretched and all the rest of it, I don't like making excuses, but we are, that's a fact. It's a strange situation here and it has been here for a number of years, but in my 19 months we kind of build something and then we have to go back down the hill again to then remind ourselves of the challenge and then we all pull together and we do it again.

He added: "The second [Pickford's mistake] obviously, it's impossible to legislate for so you're 2-0 down and when you're 2-0 down at a place like this, anywhere in the Premier League, it's tough against good sides and they are a good side and then you're on that risk or reward of opening up, trying to affect the game in a positive manner, knowing that clubs like this with these type of players who they've brought in, they can hurt you and of course they did, they opened us up and that's the risk or reward of life in the Premier League."

Sean Dyche says that with finances tight and uncertainty over a club takeover, Everton are unlikely to make signings before the summer transfer window ends.

Asked why they started poorly at Spurs: "Yeah, because they're Tottenham and they [Everton players] look around and go where are all of our players? Where are all of the usual players? So there's a human reaction to that.

"We've done well when the challenges have come our way, whether it's been injuries or skinny squads or no money or noise around the outside, we've done great, we've really pulled together and gone right, let's just take it on.

"So I reminded them of that afterwards, I said look, we'll knock the first two games of the season, there are many reasons why - players missing, pre-season injuries and all the rest of it, but remind ourselves that this has been round before. It's not our first rodeo, so therefore let's take it on, let's grow with that mentality. And yet again, we're written off immediately, so I said in a weird way, we seem to be good at that, we get written off and then everyone pulls together and we start changing the story again. I mean, it's a head-scratcher, but it's tough."

Postecoglou: Bissouma's goal start to redemption

Tottenham boss Ange Postecolgou to Sky Sports:

"The performance was good, it was good last week. We limited them to what they're good at - set pieces - which we dealt with well. It's really encouraging for us.

"I also felt, as long as we keep performing and creating chances, those kind of things [scoring that second goal] take their turn. Good pressing on Jordan [Pickford] by Sonny and he got his rewards.

"We want to keep improving. Last week was a strong performance as well, we dominated the game, but we have to close it out. When we do dominate a game, we have to make it count and we did that today."

On Yves Bissouma's goal following his one-game suspension for his laughing gas incident: "It's a start. But he still has work to do.

"There's no doubting his quality. But we want to make him the best version of himself, that starts with off-field as much as on-field."

Maddison: We were more ruthless today

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison speaking to Sky Sports:

"The scoreline was quite devastating when you look at 4-0, but it was thoroughly deserved. We put away the chances we didn't put away on Monday night [against Leicester], that normally means three points.

"It was nice to take the criticism from the manager of being more ruthless and the next game we've put it into practice."

Story of the match in stats...