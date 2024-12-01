 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham. Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur 0

    Fulham 0

      All Sky Bet Odds
      Live

      Tottenham vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match updates, news, score, stream and highlights

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Upgrade to Sky Sports or stream with NOW

      Football

      Get Sky Cinema