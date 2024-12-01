Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham. Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance61,141.
Tottenham 1-1 Fulham: Tom Cairney scores and then sees red as Cottagers frustrate London rivals Spurs
Report and free match highlights from the Premier League game between Tottenham and Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday; Tom Cairney came on and cancelled out Brennan Johnson's opener before being sent off following a VAR check; Spurs sit seventh, Fulham a point back in 10th
Sunday 1 December 2024 15:50, UK
Tottenham's inconsistent form continued as Fulham clung on for a point after the visitors' captain Tom Cairney came on, scored a deserved equaliser to make it 1-1 and then saw red for a nasty challenge on Dejan Kulusevski.
Fulham were ruing a string of missed chances and saves from stand-in Spurs keeper Fraser Forster when Brennan Johnson volleyed in his 10th goal of the season from a counter-attack on 54 minutes.
But sub Cairney brilliantly fired them level 13 minutes later from Alex Iwobi's pass with his first goal in a year.
There was controversy at that point as Cairney had come on for Sasa Lukic who had been lucky to escape a second yellow card for a challenge on Heung-Min Son. But referee Darren Bond was rightly swift to show Cairney a red when VAR advised him to watch the midfielder rake his studs into Kulusevski's calf.
That left Fulham needing to see out the final five minutes of normal time and seven minutes added on and, despite Spurs piling forward, Marco Silva's men managed to leave north London with a point.
Tottenham after Europa League games this season
- Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham
- Brighton 3-2 Tottenham
- Crystal Palace 1-0 Tottenham
- Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich
- Tottenham 1-1 Fulham
There were boos at full-time from the home fans who have seen their side win just one of their five Premier League games after Europa League fixtures.
Spurs were far from their best here. Son and Radu Dragusin were both denied by Bernd Leno in the first half and James Maddison saw a free-kick deflected against a post. But Fulham should have gone ahead from a couple of good openings for Raul Jimenez in that first period, when Forster was able to benefit from a poor touch and a miscued strike.
But Fulham won the shot count and had twice as many shots on target as their hosts. Tottenham sit seventh, three points off the top four. Fulham are a point back in 10th.
More to follow...