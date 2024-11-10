Tottenham 1-2 Ipswich: Tractor Boys shock Spurs to record first Premier League win of season

Ipswich recorded their first Premier League win of the season with a shock 2-1 win over sloppy and lacklustre Tottenham.

Ipswich raced into a first-half lead courtesy of Sam Szmodics' clever overhead kick and Liam Delap's close-range finish.

It left Spurs in another sticky situation up against a dogged and determined visitors who knew a storm was coming their way in the second half.

Yet it never really materialised as only a Rodrigo Bentancur header found the net for underwhelming Spurs, who struggled to create clear-cut chances although Dominic Solanke thought he had scored on 52 minutes but his effort was out by VAR for a handball.

Image: Ipswich Town's Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal against Spurs

Spurs were booed off by their home fans at full-time. They have seen their side lose five games already this season in the Premier League as Ange Postecoglou is struggling to find the key.

Player ratings Tottenham: Vicario (6), Porro (6), Romero (6), Dragusin (4), Udogie (5), Sarr (6), Bentancur (7), Kulusevski (6), Johnson (6), Solanke (6), Son (5)



Subs: Werner (6), Maddison (6), Bissouma (6)



Ipswich: Muric (7), Tuanzebe (7), Johnson (7), O’Shea (7), Burgess (7), Davis (8), Cajuste (8), Morsy (7), Hutchinson (7), Szmodics (9), Delap (8)



Subs: Hirst (7), Clarke (7), Luongo (7)



Player of the Match: Sam Szmodics

Meanwhile, this was a huge moment for Kieran McKenna and his gutsy side, who won a Premier League game for the first time since April 2002. It means there are no winless teams remaining in the league after both Wolves and McKenna's side won this weekend.

Team news Spurs named an unchanged XI from the win over Aston Villa with Cristan Romero fit to play despite a toe issue

Axel Tuanzebe returned to the Ipswich side as Jens Cajuste replaced the suspended Kalvin Phillips

Ange: Inconsistency is my fault

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou:

"That's [inconsistency] down to me. That's my responsibility. The inconsistency we're having this year, ultimately it comes down to me and my approach and something I need to try and fix and see if I can help the players in that area.

"We didn't start the game well at all. It was all sort of passive, without the ball, with the ball. I felt we didn't get the tempo or intensity right and then we gave ourselves a mountain to climb. Second half we were in the ascendancy and had opportunities obviously but we didn't do enough with them."

McKenna: It's a significant moment

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna:

"It's a massive, significant moment. A day to cherish in the recent history. The journey the club has been on - the highs and the depths. For the fans to see their club in the Premier League and win in a stadium like this is a massive day. Where the club was two years ago to now competing in the Premier League a significant landmark."

Analysis: A McKenna masterclass

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"Just under two years ago Ipswich Town and Kieran McKenna were held to a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town in League One. What has transpired since has been incredible. Here they were, just two years later, beating Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League in their own backyard.

"It's another landmark day for Ipswich Town as a football club, who in a strange quirk of fact beat Spurs 2-1 on their last visit to north London, back in 2001 when Alun Armstrong scored a late winner.

"This was a tactical masterclass by the impressive McKenna, who showed everyone why Manchester United and Chelsea were genuinely considering giving him the keys to their club in the summer.

"They deserved this win. A first-half performance full of guile and creative attacking play backed up by a backs-to-the-wall, dogged and clever second half where they restricted Spurs to very little. A first Premier League win and one they'll remember for a long time."

Analysis: Stale Spurs are easy to play against

Image: Ange Postecoglou's Spurs are looking stale

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

"There is always going to be a problem that holds Postecoglou from seriously succeeding at Tottenham. It revolves around the fact his team usually have to score two or more goals in a game to get a result. They are so easy to score against.

"Tottenham's style means they are vulnerable via so many avenues. Set-pieces to start with. Cameron Burgess hit the crossbar before Ipswich even took their lead via a header from a corner. And when the play turns over Spurs offer so much space to wide forwards as Szmodics found out during a performance that he'll remember for a long time. He scored one and played a massive part in Delap's goal. Spurs just couldn't deal with him in the first half.

"Yes, Tottenham are great to watch. But days like these just show how far they truly are away from being a contender."

Story of the match in stats...