Tottenham vs Man City preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Tottenham vs Man City in the Premier League on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will decide whether Harry Kane will be involved against Manchester City after Saturday's training session.

Kane only joined in group training on Friday following his late return from holiday as he tries to force through a move to Sunday's opponents.

New signing Cristian Romero will be assessed after his injury while Japhet Tanganga is fit after coming off in the last pre-season friendly with an abductor issue.

Man City are without midfielders Kevin De Bruyne (ankle) and Phil Foden (foot) as the pair continue to recover from injuries suffered at Euro 2020.

Record-signing Jack Grealish could make his Premier League debut after featuring as a substitute in the Community Shield last week.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are all back in contention after returning to training this week.

How to follow

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City Sunday 15th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Tottenham vs Man City is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

Opta stats

Manchester City have lost their last three away games against Tottenham in all competitions - against no side has manager Pep Guardiola lost four away games in a row in his managerial career. Indeed, Guardiola's four away defeats to Tottenham is the joint-most he's suffered as a manager (level with Chelsea and Liverpool).

Spurs lost 1-0 against Everton in their opening league match last season, last losing such matches in consecutive seasons in 2011-12 (0-3 vs Manchester United) and 2012-13 (1-2 vs Newcastle United).

Manchester City have won their first league match of the season in each of their last 10 top-flight campaigns stretching back to 2011-12, the joint-longest such run in top-flight history alongside Aston Villa between 1891-92 and 1900-01.

Champions Manchester City lost two of their last four league games in the 2020-21 season, conceding eight goals in the process (2 per game). The Citizens had lost just two of their previous 26 in the Premier League before this (W22 D2), conceding just 13 goals in that run (0.5 per game).

Among managers to take charge of at least four matches on MD1 in Premier League history, Man City's Pep Guardiola is the only manager to win all such games, winning five out of five while seeing City score 14 goals across those games.

Since joining Tottenham, Heung-Min Son has only scored more goals in all competitions against Southampton (11) than he has against Manchester City (6). The South Korean has scored in all three of his appearances against the Citizens at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Predicting football matches is a hard enough job at the best of times but in the first few weeks of the season after a major tournament, it really becomes a little silly. How many of Manchester City's England contingent are fully fit for action? Will Harry Kane make a surprise return to the fold against the team that reportedly want to break the bank for him? It's all a bit of a mess. I'll play safe in terms of an outright prediction and follow the away win but without much confidence.

A betting angle to consider will be the amount of opportunities falling the way of the Manchester City centre-backs this season. With Jack Grealish in the side, the foul count is going to go through the roof when you consider just how much territory City enjoy in matches. Pep Guardiola's team aren't afraid of going direct from dead-ball situations so John Stones and Ruben Dias could be value plays to consider in the shots and goal markets in the next few weeks with Grealish on the pitch. As Dias is the bigger price here, I'll back him, making it an absolute stone-cold certainty that Stones will find the net.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Ruben Dias to score anytime (10/1 with Sky Bet)

