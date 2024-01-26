Tottenham 0-1 Manchester City: Nathan Ake scores late winner as FA Cup holders end barren run at Spurs' new stadium

Nathan Ake's contentious late winner earned Manchester City a first goal and win at Tottenham's new ground at the sixth attempt - as the FA Cup holders progressed to round five in dramatic fashion.

City were frustrated in north London, with Oscar Bobb seeing an early opener ruled out for a marginal offside, while Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva and substitute Kevin De Bruyne missed big second-half chances as the clock ticked towards full-time.

But missing from 101 shots on goal since Spurs opened their stadium at the start of 2019, City made it lucky 102 on 88 minutes as Ake tapped home from a goalmouth scramble - as the Tottenham players pleaded for a foul by Ruben Dias on Guglielmo Vicario in the build-up.

Image: Spurs wanted a foul on Guglielmo Vicario in the build-up to the winner

Spurs, who welcomed James Maddison back after three months out, barely laid a glove on the cup holders - as their last realistic chance of silverware in Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge disappeared before their eyes.

In fact, the hosts only managed one shot in the entire 95 minutes of the game - the lowest any team in this season's FA Cup has managed to muster.

Player ratings Tottenham: Vicario (7); Porro (7), Romero (6), Van de Ven (8), Udogie (6); Hojbjerg (4), Bentancur (6); Johnson (5), Kulusevski (6), Werner (7), Richarlison (5)



Subs: Maddison (6), Skipp (6), Scarlett (n/a)



Man City: Ortega (7); Walker (8), Dias (8), Ake (9), Gvardiol (7); Rodri (7), Kovacic (6), Bernardo (6); Foden (7), Alvarez (6), Bobb (7)



Subs: De Bruyne (6), Doku (7)



Player of the match: Nathan Ake (Man City)

How a scrappy goal settled a scrappy game

In their quest to end their barren run without a goal in this stadium, City came out the blocks flying. The cup holders thought they had the lead in the opening minutes in a slick move which saw Kyle Walker released down the right. Phil Foden's shot from his cross was saved by Vicario but the ball span towards the line.

Team news Tottenham welcomed back Dejan Kulusevski after illness, as he replaced Oliver Skipp in the starting line-up. Timo Werner started for his home Spurs debut, while James Maddison was back on the bench after three months out injured.

Man City started Oscar Bobb in place of Jeremy Doku, while Kevin de Bruyne had to settle for a place on the bench. Stefan Ortega started in goal over Ederson.

The eager Bobb tapped home on the line but was deemed to be in an offside position after a lengthy VAR check went with the linesman's correct call.

Spurs failed to really land a glove on City in the opening half as the visitors continued their pressure on Vicario's goal. Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Bobb and Rodri all had efforts from the edge of the area well blocked, while Foden poked a near-post cross from the left wide in the last chance of a stop-start first half.

City stepped on the accelerator at the start of the second half. Rodrigo Bentancur's sloppy pass gave the visitors the ball high up and Bobb crossed for Alvarez at the back post. The Argentine took a touch before a superb last-ditch block from the excellent Micky van de Ven forced a corner.

Image: Pedro Porro is challenged by Manchester City's Oscar Bobb (AP)

Josko Gvardiol saw a shot well blocked after being set up well by Foden in a sweeping City counter - but then came signs from Tottenham.

Werner cut inside and played a defence-splitting pass to Brennan Johnson in on goal, but City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega came out well to deny him at his feet.

City brought De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku on as Spurs grew into the second half. Ange Postecoglou responded by bringing Maddison on.

Image: James Maddison and Kevin De Bruyne stepped up their returns to full fitness

But perhaps the change the Spurs boss should have made was to bring Hojbjerg off as the Tottenham midfielder nearly gifted City a spot in the next round.

Hojbjerg's wild swing and miss from Doku's cross gave Bernardo a clear sight of goal, but the City midfielder could only fire straight at Vicario. The same Spurs midfielder then gifted the ball to Foden in the box, who teed up De Bruyne - who uncharacteristically blasted wide with the goal gaping.

Doku forced Vicario into a low save as City's pressure built up. But eventually it told.

De Bruyne's corner caused an almighty scramble which left Ake with a simple task of poking home. Spurs cried foul play as Dias leant into Vicario in the build-up - but there was no respite from VAR.

It was a goal to settle a game which really lacked final third quality. Erling Haaland and Heung-Min Son cannot return quickly enough.

What's next?

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Wednesday January 31 when hosting Brentford.

City are also playing on Wednesday with a home fixture against Burnley.