Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd: Pape Sarr and Lisandro Martinez own goal secure entertaining win in Ange Postecoglou's first Premier League home game

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United. Premier League.
Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance61,910.
Match report and free highlights as Sarr scores his first Spurs goal before Martinez flicks in Ben Davies' effort to give Postecoglou perfect start at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Spurs twice hit woodwork in first half and Antony struck post seconds after opener in memorable match
Saturday 19 August 2023 20:14, UK
Pape Sarr's first strike for Tottenham and a late own goal from Lisandro Martinez gave Tottenham a thrilling 2-0 win over Manchester United, as Ange Postecoglou delivered on his promise to bring entertaining football to this part of north London in his first Premier League home game in charge.
The opener came four minutes into the second half when Dejan Kulusevski's deflected cross found 20-year-old Sarr at the back post and Spurs' victory was assured when Martinez flicked in Ben Davies' strike late on.
But both teams will be wondering how there weren't more goals on an evening of cavalier football.
New Spurs 'keeper Guglielmo Vicario earned his first clean sheet in the Premier League with stunning stops in both halves, denying Marcus Rashford and then Casemiro - although he was relieved when Antony struck a post seconds after Sarr's breakthrough.
It was the third time the frame of that goal had been struck, with Spurs hitting the bar with a Pedro Porro drive and then the other post with a deflected Sarr cross in a matter of seconds at the end of the first half which had been largely dominated by the visitors.
Add in the penalty shouts from both sides which demanded VAR checks - Cristian Romero surviving a handball decision and Martinez escaping unpunished from a barge on the Spurs defender - and this was a game which had almost everything.
The roar of appreciation from the Spurs fans when Yves Bissouma's backheel set up a blocked shot from Heung-Min Son summed up the complete mood change Postecoglou has already instilled. This is a team not afraid to attack, willing to play with flair. Spurs are a must-watch once more - even without Harry Kane.
As for Man Utd, their loss of the midfield battle in the second half and rugged defending as Spurs took control will give boss Erik ten Hag plenty to consider on the back of an unconvincing win over Wolves in the opening round of the season. Once again, Casemiro looked overwhelmed in the middle of the park.
This was the first time United had lost at this stadium and their first defeat on the road at Spurs in six trips. They had their moments but the excitement, momentum and points went to Postecoglou's Spurs.
Spurs fans held up a huge 'welcome' mosaic for Postecoglou and their new signings ahead of kick-off and the atmosphere was electric as the game got underway, with the home support eager to see how the Australian's hotly-anticipated brand of attacking football would play out in his first Premier League game in this stadium.
The match lived up to the billing - although for the first 36 minutes, it was the visitors providing the front-foot drama, with Vicario forced into a super stop to deny Rashford from a one-on-one before the England international headed a Bruno Fernandes Rabona cross over the bar after a series of blocks on United shots in the Spurs box.
The home crowd breathed a sigh of relief when VAR upheld ref Michael Oliver's decision not to punish Romero when Alejandro Garnacho's shot struck his raised arm as he tried to get in the way on 27 minutes and they were counting their lucky stars less than 10 minutes later when Fernandes skewed a free header badly wide.
But it was the hosts who finished the half on top and with a feeling they should have been in front themselves. Tame efforts from Kulusevski and Sarr had gone straight at Andre Onana earlier in the half but the 'keeper was helpless as Porro drilled against the bar and Sarr's cross-shot deflected off Shaw against the post in a matter of seconds.
Spurs picked up where they left off after the interval and Sarr smashed them in front early in the second period. Kulusevski's cross took a flick off Martinez on the way through and the Senegal international was there to fire into the roof of the net.
Man Utd almost levelled instantly but it was Antony's turn to be denied by an upright.
The action just didn't relent. Bissouma was denied by Onana. Spurs' penalty shouts were waved away as Martinez challenged Romero and then Maddison. Casemiro drew another super stop from Vicario.
The home fans couldn't get enough of it, such was the contrast to the more cautious football they've seen the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho employ here in recent seasons.
They were rewarded with another goal seven minutes from time. It wasn't pretty but they didn't care about that. An own goal to rub salt into United's wounds. The visitors had lost their way and the goal confirmed they were going to lose the match.
Tottenham's next game is away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday - kick-off 12.30pm.
Spurs then travel to Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday August 29 - kick-off 7.45pm.
Manchester United are next in action on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League - kick-off 3pm.
Erik ten Hag's side then travel to Arsenal on Sunday September 3, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm.
