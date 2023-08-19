Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd: Pape Sarr and Lisandro Martinez own goal secure entertaining win in Ange Postecoglou's first Premier League home game

Pape Sarr's first strike for Tottenham and a late own goal from Lisandro Martinez gave Tottenham a thrilling 2-0 win over Manchester United, as Ange Postecoglou delivered on his promise to bring entertaining football to this part of north London in his first Premier League home game in charge.

The opener came four minutes into the second half when Dejan Kulusevski's deflected cross found 20-year-old Sarr at the back post and Spurs' victory was assured when Martinez flicked in Ben Davies' strike late on.

But both teams will be wondering how there weren't more goals on an evening of cavalier football.

New Spurs 'keeper Guglielmo Vicario earned his first clean sheet in the Premier League with stunning stops in both halves, denying Marcus Rashford and then Casemiro - although he was relieved when Antony struck a post seconds after Sarr's breakthrough.

It was the third time the frame of that goal had been struck, with Spurs hitting the bar with a Pedro Porro drive and then the other post with a deflected Sarr cross in a matter of seconds at the end of the first half which had been largely dominated by the visitors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pape Sarr's first goal for Tottenham gives them the lead against Manchester United early in the second half

Add in the penalty shouts from both sides which demanded VAR checks - Cristian Romero surviving a handball decision and Martinez escaping unpunished from a barge on the Spurs defender - and this was a game which had almost everything.

The roar of appreciation from the Spurs fans when Yves Bissouma's backheel set up a blocked shot from Heung-Min Son summed up the complete mood change Postecoglou has already instilled. This is a team not afraid to attack, willing to play with flair. Spurs are a must-watch once more - even without Harry Kane.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lisandro Martinez's own-goal doubles Tottenham's lead against Manchester United

As for Man Utd, their loss of the midfield battle in the second half and rugged defending as Spurs took control will give boss Erik ten Hag plenty to consider on the back of an unconvincing win over Wolves in the opening round of the season. Once again, Casemiro looked overwhelmed in the middle of the park.

This was the first time United had lost at this stadium and their first defeat on the road at Spurs in six trips. They had their moments but the excitement, momentum and points went to Postecoglou's Spurs.

How Angeball took off in Tottenham

Spurs fans held up a huge 'welcome' mosaic for Postecoglou and their new signings ahead of kick-off and the atmosphere was electric as the game got underway, with the home support eager to see how the Australian's hotly-anticipated brand of attacking football would play out in his first Premier League game in this stadium.

Team news Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr came into the Tottenham team, with Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp dropping to the bench

Man Utd were unchanged from Monday's win over Wolves, although Harry Maguire was left out of the squad

The match lived up to the billing - although for the first 36 minutes, it was the visitors providing the front-foot drama, with Vicario forced into a super stop to deny Rashford from a one-on-one before the England international headed a Bruno Fernandes Rabona cross over the bar after a series of blocks on United shots in the Spurs box.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marcus Rashford bursts through but is denied by Tottenham goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario as Manchester United look for the opening goal

The home crowd breathed a sigh of relief when VAR upheld ref Michael Oliver's decision not to punish Romero when Alejandro Garnacho's shot struck his raised arm as he tried to get in the way on 27 minutes and they were counting their lucky stars less than 10 minutes later when Fernandes skewed a free header badly wide.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bruno Fernandes misses a glorious chance to give Manchester United the lead away at Tottenham

But it was the hosts who finished the half on top and with a feeling they should have been in front themselves. Tame efforts from Kulusevski and Sarr had gone straight at Andre Onana earlier in the half but the 'keeper was helpless as Porro drilled against the bar and Sarr's cross-shot deflected off Shaw against the post in a matter of seconds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham hit the frame of the goal twice in a few seconds as they go close to taking the lead against Manchester United

Spurs picked up where they left off after the interval and Sarr smashed them in front early in the second period. Kulusevski's cross took a flick off Martinez on the way through and the Senegal international was there to fire into the roof of the net.

Man Utd almost levelled instantly but it was Antony's turn to be denied by an upright.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antony's shot hits the post as Manchester United push for an equaliser against Tottenham

The action just didn't relent. Bissouma was denied by Onana. Spurs' penalty shouts were waved away as Martinez challenged Romero and then Maddison. Casemiro drew another super stop from Vicario.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario pushes over Casemiro's powerful header for a corner

The home fans couldn't get enough of it, such was the contrast to the more cautious football they've seen the likes of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho employ here in recent seasons.

They were rewarded with another goal seven minutes from time. It wasn't pretty but they didn't care about that. An own goal to rub salt into United's wounds. The visitors had lost their way and the goal confirmed they were going to lose the match.

Opta stats - Ange's long winning home record

Tottenham Hotspur registered their first-ever Premier League win over Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the fifth attempt (D2 L2), with this their first home win over the Red Devils since January 2018 at Wembley.

Pape Matar Sarr is the youngest player to score for Tottenham in the Premier League (20 years, 339 days) since Juan Foyth in November 2018 against Crystal Palace (20 years, 302 days).

Ange Postecoglou is unbeaten in his last 49 home league games as a manager across spells with Yokohama F. Marinos, Celtic and current club Spurs (W41 D8), with his last defeat in November 2020 with Yokohama against Kashima Antlers in the J1 League.

Manchester United had 14 shots in the first half of this match, their most in the first half of an away Premier League game since October 2008 against Everton (15).

Tottenham's next game is away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday - kick-off 12.30pm.

Spurs then travel to Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday August 29 - kick-off 7.45pm.

Manchester United are next in action on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League - kick-off 3pm.

Erik ten Hag's side then travel to Arsenal on Sunday September 3, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 4.30pm.

Stream Premier League action on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.