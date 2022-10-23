Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Hugo Lloris error costs Spurs as Magpies rise to fourth with statement win

Newcastle's revolution under Eddie Howe gathered pace as first-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron landed a statement 2-1 win at Tottenham on Super Sunday.

Wilson put Newcastle ahead in the 31st minute, when, after chasing down a Fabian Schar through ball, he collided with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who went down after contact with the Newcastle forward.

The striker was first to the loose ball and lobbed both Lloris and Eric Dier to grab the opener, with a VAR check confirming no foul had been committed.

Newcastle doubled their lead five minutes before half-time through Almiron. Lloris' poor attempted pass was headed down by Sean Longstaff to Almiron, who dribbled past Ryan Sessegnon and Clement Lenglet before he fired under the Spurs goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Harry Kane scored his customary goal against Newcastle to give Antonio Conte's side hope, but it would not prevent a second straight Premier League defeat, with the result moving the visitors up to fourth position, two points and a place behind Spurs.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (4), Sanchez (5), Dier (5), Lenglet (5), Emerson (5), Bentancur (6), Bissouma (5), Skipp (5), Sessegnon (5), Kane (6), Son (6).



Subs: Doherty (5), Perisic (5), Lucas Moura (5), Davies (6).



Newcastle: Pope (6), Trippier (7), Schar (7), Botman (7), Burn (7), Longstaff (8), Bruno Guimaraes (7), Willock (7), Almiron (9), Wilson (8), Joelinton (7).



Subs: Shelvey (n/a), Wood (n/a), Murphy (6).



Man of the match: Miguel Almiron.

How Newcastle ended Spurs' perfect home record

Image: MIguel Almiron celebrates his goal with team-mate Joelinton

Spurs dropped points in a Premier League home game for the first time since April - a 1-0 defeat to Brighton - ending a run of eight consecutive league wins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Writing in his programme notes, Conte admitted his side did not "deserve anything" from the midweek trip to Old Trafford, where Manchester United's 2-0 win was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's refusal to be a late substitute, but the Italian labelled it a "learning experience".

Team news Cristian Romero and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were absent. Hojbjerg was replaced by Oliver Skipp, who made his first club start of the campaign with boss Antonio Conte making five changes from the midweek loss at Manchester United. Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon earned recalls. Ex-Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier was included in the Newcastle line-up for the fixture away to his former side. Eddie Howe brought Joe Willock back into the starting XI as Jacob Murphy dropped to the bench.

The hosts made a bright start here, with Heung-Min Son having four attempts in the opening 45 minutes, his first coming inside 45 seconds as Nick Pope was drawn into a routine save.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Callum Wilson's calm finish beats Hugo Lloris after the 'keeper loses control!

Two further attempts inside the first 10 minutes cleared Pope's crossbar, but he ought to have broken the deadlock when he glided onto Kane's through ball only to see his dinked effort cleared by Kieran Trippier on the goal line.

But it would soon unravel in stunning fashion for Conte's side, courtesy of another Lloris clanger. There appeared very little danger when he raced from his line seeking to cut out Fabian Schar's long ball, but a poor control allowed Wilson to pounce and produce a composed finish into the unguarded net.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate, writing after Tottenham's North London derby loss Lloris has developed a reputation for being an excellent shot stopper - but a series of high-profile mistakes in big matches lets that status down. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Lloris has made 11 mistakes leading to goals - only Jordan Pickford has managed more than any other Premier League player, including outfield players, in that time.



But since he made his Premier League debut, Lloris makes a mistake every eight matches against Big Six sides - compared to one in every 25 against the other teams. There are also international mistakes to remember as well, most notably in a vital World Cup qualification match for France against Sweden in 2017 - and the World Cup final win over Croatia a year later.

Newcastle spring into life to shock Conte

Newcastle end the day in fourth position in the Premier League - it is the first time they've been in the top four of the table with as many as 12 games played since April 2012.

Having been in charge for nearly a year, this side is barely recognisable to the one Howe inherited, with the Magpies arriving in North London with just one league defeat to their name, a dramatic loss at Liverpool at the end of August.

With three wins in the four previous games shooting Newcastle up to sixth place in the table, Howe called on his side to be a nightmare to play against on Sunday in order to cement their elevated status - and they doubled their lead in clinical fashion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Almiron scores after a scintillating solo run!

It was another poor moment for Lloris as his attempted play out from the back was intercepted by Sean Longstaff in front of Sessegnon before Almiron skipped past Davinson Sanchez to spear his shot under Lloris and into the bottom corner.

Newcastle were incensed when they felt they ought to have been awarded a penalty eight minutes after the restart when Joelinton's far-post header appeared to hit the outstretched arm of Emerson Royal but Spurs were handed a reprieve.

Those visiting supporters and Howe were even more irate when Kane halved the deficit just two minutes later as Son's corner was flicked on by Clement Lenglet and headed home by the stopping Kane, who survived a lengthy VAR call for offside to celebrate a sixth Premier League goal in as many games.

But Newcastle refused to sit back and looked dangerous on the counter as Joe Willock's teasing shot was very nearly diverted on target by the lively Wilson. It would have provided the visitors with an insurance goal they would ultimately not need.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane nods in to pull one back for Spurs

No team have lost fewer games than Newcastle in the Premier League this season. Indeed, this is the joint-fewest defeats the Magpies have had after 12 games of a Premier League campaign, along with 1994-95, 1995-96 and 2011-12 - they finished in the top six in each of the previous three instances.

Something is building at St James' Park.

Kane continues scoring run - Opta stats

Image: Tottenham's Harry Kane scores his side's opening goal

Image: Kane gave Tottenham a second-half lifeline

It has taken Harry Kane only 12 games to reach 10 goals for Spurs in the Premier League this season, with this the soonest he's done so in his career. In 2021-22, Kane didn't score his 10th league goal until his 25th game of the season.

Harry Kane has scored in each of his last five home games in the Premier League, netting exactly once in each match. This is his longest scoring streak in home games for Spurs in the competition.

Callum Wilson's opener for Newcastle was his first Premier League goal from outside the box since January 2019 (for Bournemouth v West Ham). Indeed, only two of his 65 goals in the competition have been scored from outside the box.

Miguel Almirón has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances for Newcastle, as many as he had in his previous 61 games in the competition combined.

Tottenham return to Champions League action on Wednesday when they host Sporting Lisbon (kick-off 8pm), while Newcastle welcome managerless Aston Villa to St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).