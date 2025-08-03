Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle: Heung-Min Son says final farewell for Spurs while James Maddison suffers injury scare

Heung-Min Son received the adulation in his final appearance for Tottenham Hotspur as they drew 1-1 with Newcastle United in Seoul in a game marked by a serious-looking injury to James Maddison.

Brennan Johnson and Harvey Barnes scored the goals but the significance of this friendly centred on the knowledge that Son's time at Spurs is coming to an end following his announcement that he "needs a new environment" after a decade with the club.

Having finally ended his trophy drought with Tottenham by captaining them to Europa League glory in May, this fixture in his native South Korea marked the dream send-off for Son and he was at the heart of all that happened - including a ceremonial kick-off.

Image: Heung-Min Son received a guard of honour as he left the pitch in Seoul

Teams Tottenham: Kinsky, Porro (Spence, 46), Danso, Romero (Van de Ven, 46), Davies (Vuskovic, 80), Bentancur (Bergvall, 46), Gray(Maddison, 75 (Yang, 86)), Sarr (Bissouma, 62), Johnson (Odobert, 75), Tel (Richarlison, 62), Son (Kudus, 65).



Newcastle: Pope (Gillespie, 82), Trippier (Hall, 77), Schar (Krafth, 82), Burn, Targett (Livramento, 62), Bruno Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton (Hearnes, 87), Murphy (Park, 77), Gordon (Osula, 62), Barnes (Elanga, 82).

Johnson then paid tribute to Son by borrowing his trademark goal celebration when his deflected strike beat Nick Pope just after the three-minute mark. Spurs had the chance to double the lead soon after but Pope denied Mathys Tel when clean through.

Image: Brennan Johnson honours Heung-Min Son after scoring Tottenham's goal

Newcastle carried a threat of their own, Joelinton twice going close before Barnes cut inside from the left wing and fired right-footed beyond Antonin Kinsky at the goalkeeper's near post. But the big moment in the match came just after the hour mark.

Image: Harvey Barnes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's equaliser

When Son was replaced by Mohammed Kudus, the game came to a standstill as players from both sides wanted to wish him well, while the supporters - family among them - saluted the hugely popular 33-year-old winger as the tears streamed down his face.

Neither side could find a winner but the game ended on a flat note with Son among those concerned as Maddison went down injured off the ball after attempting to turn. The Spurs playmaker was stretchered off, covering his face in disappointment and was later pictured leaving the stadium on crutches.

Image: James Maddison looked in real discomfort as he was stretchered off

Frank: Football both beautiful and brutal

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank speaking afterwards:

"Sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal. That is what we got today. It looks like with Madders a bad injury and then on the other side unbelievable scenes for Son from his team-mates and the respect from the Newcastle players."

While this occasion was supposed to be all about Son, it is the injury to Maddison that will be Frank's primary concern in the aftermath. The player had only been on the pitch for around 10 minutes when he went down in pain. The severity was apparent.

This represents another setback for Maddison, the England international midfielder having only recently returned from injuring the same knee in May - a problem that kept him out of that Europa League final win in Bilbao. Frank was counting on him.

Tottenham's interest in Morgan Gibbs-White highlighted the fact that the club had already identified the need for a No 10 even when Maddison was available. That bid was scuppered by Gibbs-White agreeing to sign a new contract at Nottingham Forest.

But the search is likely to intensify if Maddison is going to be missing for any length of time. Frank has enjoyed an encouraging start at Spurs, but Son's impending departure coupled with this injury to another key player presents a challenge for him to overcome.

What's next for Newcastle and Tottenham?

Newcastle are still waiting for their first victory of pre-season but have two more friendlies left after this game, with Espanyol visiting St James' Park on Friday and Atletico Madrid following suit on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's Spurs, meanwhile, round off their pre-season with a trip to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the Telecom Cup on Thursday.

