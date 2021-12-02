Tottenham vs Norwich City preview: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Spurs vs Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Norwich. Cristian Romero (hamstring) and Giovani Lo Celso (knee) are the only absentees. Romero is out until 2022 while Lo Celso will return to training next week.

Norwich forward Milot Rashica has been ruled out for up to a month with a groin injury. The Kosovo international could miss up to seven games for the Canaries, starting with Sunday's game at Spurs.

Mathias Normann (pelvis) is out along with Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) and long-term absentee Sam Byram but Todd Cantwell is available after having to self isolate.

How to follow

Follow Spurs vs Norwich in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League home games against Norwich, more than they had in their first six against them in the competition (W2 D2 L2).

Two of Norwich's three Premier League victories against Tottenham have come away from home, with the Canaries winning at White Hart Lane in December 1993 and April 2012.

Tottenham haven't drawn any of their last 14 home Premier League games on a Sunday, winning 11 times and losing just three. Indeed, Spurs have won six of their last seven home Premier League matches played on a Sunday (L1), losing the other versus Chelsea (0-3).

After a 25-game winless run in Premier League games in London, Norwich won their last visit to the capital in the competition (2-1 vs Brentford). They last won consecutive such matches in August/September 1992 - three in a row against Arsenal, Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Tottenham have won both of their first two Premier League home games under Antonio Conte - only Ryan Mason and Harry Redknapp won their opening three at home for the club in the competition.

Norwich have taken eight points from their last four Premier League games (W2 D2), two more than they had in their previous 25 in the competition. The Canaries last had a five-game unbeaten run in the top-flight between October and December 2012 (10 games).

Spurs striker Harry Kane has scored five goals in three Premier League games against Norwich, netting one penalty goal in all three matches. No player in Premier League history has scored a penalty in four consecutive appearances against a specific opponent before.

This will be Spurs boss Antonio Conte's first meeting with Norwich in the Premier League. Italian managers have won all eight of their games against the Canaries in the competition, with the most recent occasion being Carlo Ancelotti's 1-0 win against them with Everton in June 2020.

Son Heung-min has been directly involved in more Premier League goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium than any other player (34 - 19 goals, 15 assists). Indeed, his goal last time out versus Brentford was his 75th in the Premier League, while only four players have netted more for the Lilywhites in the competition (Harry Kane 167, Teddy Sheringham 97, Jermain Defoe 91, Robbie Keane 91).

Norwich's Teemu Pukki has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games, as many as he had in his previous 24 appearances in the competition. The Finnish striker has scored 62.5% of the Canaries' Premier League goals this season (5/8).

