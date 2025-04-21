Tottenham 1-2 Nottingham Forest: Elliot Anderson and Chris Wood on target as visitors return to Champions League spots

Nottingham Forest clung on for a 2-1 win at Tottenham to get their Champions League chase back on track and jump up to third in the Premier League table.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had slipped out of the top five over the weekend due to wins for Manchester City and Chelsea but bounced back from consecutive defeats with a flying start in north London. Elliot Anderson's deflected strike and Chris Wood's header had them two up inside 16 minutes.

It was then all about their defence. Forest switched to a back three and Spurs piled forwards. The visitors' resistance was eventually broken by Richarlison when he headed in with three minutes of normal time remaining, but Forest battled to the final whistle and a crucial three points.

Image: The match momentum chart shows how dominant Tottenham were in the game

Former Spurs boss Nuno has now steered Forest to their first double over the north Londoners since 1997 and his side go bouncing into their FA Cup semi-final with Man City on Sunday dreaming of European adventures. What a job he has done, transforming a club that was battling relegation last season.

There were boos for Spurs at full-time, despite posting 22 shots to Forest's four. They gave themselves too much to do with their sloppy start.

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario should have done better with both Forest goals, seeing the first effort go through his hands, and then flying out of his goal to punch a cross but getting nowhere near the ball for the second. He was also too easily beaten by Wood in between - although a VAR offside call spared him on that occasion.

Team news Tottenham made five changes from the Europa League win over Eintracht Frankfurt but Heung-min Son was out injured again.

Nottingham Forest made three changes, with Harry Toffolo and Danilo handed rare starts and Anthony Elanga returning to the XI.

Mathys Tel and Richarlison spurned good chances to respond before the break, and a stunning goal-line clearance from Harry Toffolo denied Dejan Kulusevski in the second half. It was some way for the full-back to mark his first Premier League start of the season.

Tottenham, in action for the first time since their Europa League quarter-final success in Frankfurt on Thursday, ended up posting an expected goals figure of 2.14 to Forest's 0.64 but were repeatedly repelled, with Matz Sels saving brilliantly from Richarlison when it looked like he had found a corner.

The Brazilian won that battle in the end, nodding inside the post on 87 minutes, but ultimately Spurs' early errors and an 18th Premier League defeat of the season stall their momentum from that win in Germany. They remain on course for a worst-ever Premier League finish in between a search for silverware salvation in the Europa League.

Carra: A huge win for Forest

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on MNF:

"It feels huge for Forest, not just the points and where it puts them in the table, but psychologically with what has happened in the last couple of weeks. They've had defeats and the opposition have been smelling blood in and around them. Other teams have been in great form in Aston Villa, Newcastle and Man City. That was a big result.

"You could see what Nuno wanted to do in the second half. We've seen them do it so often this season, going to that back five. Not always at half-time, but he backed his defenders and his goalkeeper to get a clean sheet. They almost did it.

"It was a bit nervy for them late on. The goalkeeper made some really good saves and there was a goal-line clearance that was out of this world. But Forest have been a revelation and I think most neutrals want to see them keep going until the end of the season. They don't want to see it peter out."

Story of the match in stats...