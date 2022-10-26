 Skip to content
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sporting Lisbon. UEFA Champions League Group D.

Tottenham Hotspur StadiumAttendance59,588.

Tottenham Hotspur 1

  • R Bentancur (80th minute)

Sporting Lisbon 1

  • M Edwards (22nd minute)

Tottenham 1-1 Sporting Lisbon: Harry Kane denied dramatic last-minute winner by VAR for offside

Match report as Harry Kane denied last-minute winner against Sporting that would have sent Spurs through to Champions League last 16; Kane's goal ruled out for offside by VAR as Antonio Conte sent off; Rodrigo Bentancur had levelled after opener from ex-Spurs player Marcus Edwards

Wednesday 26 October 2022 22:19, UK

Harry Kane Spurs Sporting
Image: Harry Kane thought he had sent Tottenham through to the last 16 of the Champions League

Harry Kane was denied a dramatic last-minute winner against Sporting Lisbon that would have sent Tottenham into the last 16 of the Champions League after a lengthy VAR check ruled out his goal for offside.

Kane fired home from Emerson Royal's header to spark wild celebrations but VAR adjudged the England captain to be in an offside position to see the match finish 1-1 as Spurs boss Antonio Conte was sent off for his protestations over the decision.

Rodrigo Bentancur had levelled late on for Spurs (79) to cancel out former Tottenham forward Marcus Edward's first-half opener (22).

The draw keeps Tottenham top of Group D but leaves their Champions League last 16 qualification hopes in the balance, with Conte's side needing a draw at Marseille on Tuesday to send them through.

What's next?

Tottenham travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Their final Champions League group stage match is a trip to Marseille on Tuesday.

Sporting Lisbon will play Arouca in the Primeira Liga on Saturday before welcoming Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday.

