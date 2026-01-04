Tottenham 1-1 Sunderland: Spurs booed off again as Brian Brobbey scores late leveller

Tottenham were booed off for a second consecutive game after a 1-1 home draw against Sunderland, as Brian Brobbey’s late leveller kept the pressure on Tottenham boss Thomas Frank.

Thursday’s drab goalless draw at Brentford saw Frank booed by Spurs fans at full-time in west London after the away end had chanted “boring, boring Tottenham” during the uninspiring draw.

And although Spurs were far more entertaining in the first half against Sunderland, as they took a deserved lead through surprise goal scorer Ben Davies, the visitors stepped it up in the second half to grab a draw and spark more jeers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Davies opened the scoring for Spurs

Spurs had just one shot on target in the second half, and the home fans’ frustrations were compounded when Brobbey hammered home an equaliser in the 80th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brobbey lashes in Sunderland's leveller

Spurs substitute Joao Palhinha headed a good chance to win it wide in stoppage time as Spurs’ winless start to 2026 continued.

Frank’s side, who have won just two of their last 11 league games, remain 13th and are seven points off the top four.

Spurs were also dealt an injury blow in the draw as key attacker Mohammed Kudus was forced off in the 19th minute.

Sunderland, meanwhile, grabbed a fourth draw in a row as they impressively battle against the backdrop of multiple Africa Cup of Nations absentees to sit eighth.

Team news Tottenham made two changes from Thursday’s goalless draw at Brentford as Ben Davies and Mathys Tel came in for the benched Djed Spence and Joao Palhinha.

Sunderland were unchanged from Thursday’s goalless home draw against Manchester City, with the returning Dan Ballard named on the bench.

Story of the match in stats...