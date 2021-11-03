Tottenham vs Vitesse preview: Europa Conference League preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Broadcaster Abbi Summers says Antonio Conte will need to be given significant resources to have an instant impact at Tottenham, should he be appointed.

Antonio Conte's reign as Tottenham head coach gets underway with the visit of Vitesse Arnhem for Thursday's Europa Conference League game.

Spurs are likely to be without Bryan Gil (hamstring) but Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli are among those hoping to impress from the start.

Million Manhoef is missing for Vitesse but Maximilian Wittek could feature for the first time since scoring against Spurs in the reverse fixture in Group G.

Spurs currently sit third in their group, three points behind leaders Rennes and two points behind their Dutch opponents.

Lloris: Spurs must make most of Conte

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antonio Conte says it is an honour to become Tottenham's head coach and promises to bring consistency with an 'attractive' style of football.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his side have a "great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years" in Antonio Conte but demands they make it count.

Given their slump in recent years, the appointment of Conte - regarded as one of the top coaches in the world - is a real coup and has raised expectations that Spurs could challenge for honours as they did under Pochettino.

But Lloris has told his team-mates to get on board and show their commitment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antonio Conte will get Tottenham 'into shipshape' but will have his work cut out if he replaces Nuno Espirito Santo, says former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp.

"He is very ambitious and he believes in all the players in the dressing room," Lloris said. "He will give his best to help the club to improve and to give a proper structure to the team.

"Then as players we need to demand more from each other. We need to show more responsibility for the clubs and fans.

"It is a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years. Now is not the time for words. It is time to work.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher claims the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham is not a bad sacking, but proves that it was a bad appointment from the start due to his style of play.

"It is time to believe again in ourselves, our team and in our club. Step by step we will try to improve and reach the level that we should.

"The club showed the right direction. There is a lot of ambition for Tottenham and they try to provide the best towards the players. But the players need to show their responsibility and they need to show their commitment. It is about finding the right connection together."

Match stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Cahill explains what the Tottenham players can expect from Antonio Conte, having played under the Italian for two years at Chelsea.

Vitesse had never beaten an English club in a Uefa competition, or even scored a goal against them, until their victory over Tottenham in October.

Spurs have a strong record against Dutch clubs (won 10, drawn five, lost five), although their only previous game against an Eredivisie side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a 0-1 defeat to Ajax in the first leg of the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final - that they went on to win on away goals.

Tottenham have won their last eight European home matches, scoring 30 goals; they had kept clean sheets in six of those games in succession until conceding last time out against Mura.

Vitesse have never qualified for spring-time European football, reaching the Uefa Cup third round on three occasions.

Vitesse's win at Dundalk in the third qualifying round second leg was their first outside the Netherlands in Uefa competition since 2002 - a run of 11 matches (D6 L5). They are unbeaten on their European travels this season (Won two, drawn one).

How to follow

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour reports as Tottenham announce Antonio Conte as the club's new head coach.

Follow Tottenham vs Vitesse with our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

When are the Europa Conference League group stage games?

Matchday 5: November 25 2021

Matchday 6: December 9 2021

February 17 & 24 2022: Knockout round play-offs

March 10 & 17 2022: Round of 16

April 7 & 14 2022: Quarter-finals

April 28 & May 5 2022: Semi-finals

May 25 2022: Final (National Arena, Tirana)